Eid Al Fitr 2026: Hussain Al Jassmi, Ahmed Saad to perform live in Abu Dhabi

Kicking things off on Saturday, March 21, Emirati superstar Hussain Al Jassmi will headline the opening night at Space42 Arena. A defining voice in the Arab music scene, Al Jassmi’s career spans more than three decades, with beloved tracks such as Meshta'ak, Boshret Kheir, Bel Bont El Areedh and Fegadtek. Known for his commanding stage presence and emotional connection with audiences, his performances have long been a staple at major cultural and national celebrations, making him a fitting choice to open the festivities.