Eid Al Fitr 2026: Hussain Al Jassmi, Ahmed Saad to perform live in Abu Dhabi

The two-night programme reflects a growing appetite for live Arabic music
Abu Dhabi is setting the stage for a music-filled Eid, as Layali Al Eid brings two of the region’s biggest stars to the capital for performances that promise to turn the long weekend into a celebration of sound, nostalgia and shared cultural moments.
Kicking things off on Saturday, March 21, Emirati superstar Hussain Al Jassmi will headline the opening night at Space42 Arena. A defining voice in the Arab music scene, Al Jassmi’s career spans more than three decades, with beloved tracks such as Meshta'ak, Boshret Kheir, Bel Bont El Areedh and Fegadtek. Known for his commanding stage presence and emotional connection with audiences, his performances have long been a staple at major cultural and national celebrations, making him a fitting choice to open the festivities.
The celebrations continue the following evening, Sunday, March 22, with Egyptian hitmaker Ahmed Saad taking over the same stage. Saad, known for blending contemporary Arabic pop with emotionally driven storytelling, has built a strong following across the region. His setlist is expected to include fan favourites such as El Youm El Helw Dah, Ya Layaly and Maksarat, along with newer releases like Zai Zaman, which continues to gain traction in 2026.
Together, the two-night programme reflects a growing appetite for live Arabic music during key holiday moments, while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for large-scale entertainment. With Layali Al Eid, the capital offers residents and visitors a chance to come together and celebrate Eid through music, energy and shared experience.
Event details:
Saturday, March 21, 2026: Hussain Al Jassmi live
Sunday, March 22, 2026: Ahmed Saad live
Venue: Space42 Arena, Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi
Doors open: 7:00 PM
Show starts: 9:00 PM
Tickets: Available now via Platinumlist.net (prices vary by category)