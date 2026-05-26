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Abu Dhabi Police warns drivers against Eid message distractions

Motorists urged not to read or send Eid greetings while behind the wheel

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Police advised motorists to send congratulatory messages either before beginning their journey or after stopping safely, in line with efforts to enhance road safety across the emirate.
Police advised motorists to send congratulatory messages either before beginning their journey or after stopping safely, in line with efforts to enhance road safety across the emirate.
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Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police has warned motorists against being distracted by Eid greeting messages while driving, stressing that even brief moments of inattention behind the wheel can lead to serious traffic accidents during the holiday period.

The Capital Police urged drivers to remain fully focused on the road and avoid using mobile phones to read or send Eid Al Adha greetings, particularly through social media and messaging applications. 

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Police advised motorists to send congratulatory messages either before beginning their journey or after stopping safely, in line with efforts to enhance road safety across the emirate.

They said distraction iw one of the leading causes of traffic accidents, as it reduces concentration and delays reaction times when dealing with sudden situations on the road. 

Abu Dhabi Police added that using a mobile phone while driving weakens a driver’s ability to control the vehicle and increases the risk of collisions.

The warning is part of Abu Dhabi Police’s road safety awareness campaign during Eid Al Adha, when traffic movement across the UAE typically increases significantly due to family visits, travel and holiday gatherings.

Motorists were advised to comply with traffic laws and contribute to promoting a culture of road safety, helping ensure that residents and visitors enjoy a safe Eid holiday.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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