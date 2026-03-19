Abu Dhabi Police confirms readiness to handle reports, urges safe driving during Eid

Abu Dhabi Police rolls out proactive Eid traffic plan to ensure safety and smooth flow
Abu Dhabi Police has confirmed its full readiness to handle reports received through the central operations room, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance safety and security across the emirate.
Speaking during a media interview on the News Center programme on Abu Dhabi TV, Major Khalid Obaid Al Dhaheri from the Traffic and Patrols Directorate said police teams are prepared to respond to incidents with high levels of efficiency and professionalism. He noted that maintaining public safety and community wellbeing remains a top priority.
Al Dhaheri said Abu Dhabi Police has developed a proactive traffic plan for the Eid Al Fitr holiday to help ensure smooth traffic flow and reduce risks on the roads. Patrols will be deployed in key locations expected to witness large gatherings, including shopping areas and public spaces.
He urged motorists especially young drivers to act responsibly and avoid dangerous behaviour such as reckless driving, performing stunts or organising races near residential areas. Such actions, he said, pose serious risks to both drivers and other road users.
The public was also advised to avoid approaching or photographing locations where debris may have fallen and to rely only on official sources for information. Authorities stressed the importance of not spreading rumours or unverified news that could cause confusion.
Police officials added that cooperation from the community plays an important role in supporting safety efforts during busy holiday periods.
In a related awareness message under the slogan “Be Reassured”, Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Centre, called on residents to follow approved regulations when installing and using home surveillance cameras.
Authorities explained that security cameras can help improve safety by monitoring specific areas and documenting incidents. However, residents were reminded not to share recorded footage on social media or other platforms and to ensure that cameras do not violate the privacy of neighbours or monitor private areas inside homes.
Police also advised placing surveillance systems in secure locations to prevent tampering and to ensure they are used only for their intended safety purpose.
Abu Dhabi Police said these efforts form part of ongoing initiatives to strengthen awareness, protect privacy and maintain a safe environment for all members of the community.