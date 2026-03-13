Need the beach? We've got you covered. The Palm Escape package at Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah is here for you. Staying in sea view rooms, you can alternate between lounging by the beach or pool, relaxing in a private cabana, or joining family-friendly activities. Children have access to the Kids Club and Teens Room, while complimentary paddle boarding and kayaking keep everyone entertained. Early check-in from 10 am and late checkout until 6 pm (subject to availability) add extra flexibility for a leisurely stay. Kids under 12 stay and dine free, and Marriott Bonvoy members can earn or redeem points during their visit.