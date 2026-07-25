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Ask Gulf News: Is a hotel liable for money stolen from a room safe?

Guests must prove hotel fault or refusal to safeguard valuables to claim loss

Last updated:
Mohammed Ebrahim Al Shaiba, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
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Ask Gulf News: Is a hotel liable for money stolen from a room safe?
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Question: I checked into a hotel and put a sum of money in the safe provided in my room. I discovered that the money had been stolen. I immediately notified the hotel management and requested compensation for my loss; but the hotel refused to reimburse me. Am I legally entitled to recover the stolen amount from the hotel?

Answer: Pursuant to Article 928 of the UAE Civil Transactions Law, Federal Decree-Law No. (25) of 2025, hotel are not automatically liable for the loss of money, negotiable instruments, or valuable items unless: (i) they have accepted such items for safekeeping; (ii) they have unjustifiably refused to accept them for safekeeping; or (iii) the loss or damage resulted from the fault or negligence of the hotel proprietor or one of its employees.

Furthermore, Article 929 of the same law requires the guest to notify the hotel proprietor or the person in charge immediately upon discovering the theft, loss, or damage. An unjustified delay in providing such notification results in the forfeiture of the guest's right to claim compensation. The law also provides that any claim against the hotel proprietor will not be heard if it is brought more than six (6) months after the guest's departure from the hotel.

You need to prove that the hotel is liable as per the conditions mentioned above in order to recover the stolen amount. The court will estimate as per the evidences provided.

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