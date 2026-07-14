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Ask Gulf News: Does your employer have to pay for your health insurance in the UAE?

Who pays for your UAE work health insurance – and what about your family?

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
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Ask Gulf News: Does your employer have to pay for your health insurance in the UAE?
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Dubai: In the UAE, employers are legally required to provide and fund health insurance for their employees, a rule that also extends to sponsors of domestic workers. However, the specifics can get complicated, as regulations vary by emirate and depend on factors like employment status and family circumstances.

While employers generally cover both employees and their dependents, the type of policy and level of benefits differ across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and the northern emirates. The rules vary slightly from one emirate to the next, but one principle holds throughout the UAE: employees should never have to pay for their own mandatory work health insurance.

Dubai

Employers, including companies based in free zones must provide and pay for their employees' health insurance. They are not permitted to deduct this cost from an employee's salary. Dependents, such as a spouse or children, must be insured by the sponsor if they aren't already covered under an employer's plan.

Under the Dubai Health Insurance Law, every sponsor must provide at least an Essential Benefits Plan (EBP). Premiums for this plan typically range from Dh550 to Dh650, making sure that even lower-income employees have access to essential healthcare.

Abu Dhabi

Employers and sponsors must provide health insurance for employees and their eligible dependents in line with the emirate's regulations. Coverage must extend to the employee, their legally sponsored spouse, and up to three children.

Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah

Since 2025, mandatory health insurance has been extended to private-sector employees and domestic workers across these emirates as well. Employers are responsible for purchasing the required policy at the time of issuing or renewing an employee's residency visa.

The key takeaways:

  • Your employer pays for your individual health insurance — this cost cannot be passed on to you.

  • Coverage for family members or dependents depends on the emirate and whether your employer's plan already includes them; if not, the sponsor is responsible for arranging it separately.

  • While the core principle is consistent nationwide, always check your specific emirate's rules, as coverage levels and requirements can differ.

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