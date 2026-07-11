Ask Gulf News: Can my employer extend my probation period after it has already expired?

Answer: They do not have the right to renew your probation period, because according to Article 9/2 of the Federal Decree labor law, it is not permissible to appoint a worker under probationary period more than once at one employer. Once the employee successfully completes the probationary period and continues working without termination, the employment contract becomes fully effective under its agreed terms. Since your 3-month probation period expired 1 month and 1 week ago and you have continued working, your employment is no longer subject to probation and if the company wishes now to terminate your employment, it must comply with the applicable notice period and any other contractual and legal obligations, and cannot treat you as an employee still under probation.