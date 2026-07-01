GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASK GULF NEWS
ASK GULF NEWS

Ask Gulf News: Free Dubai government courses to help you build job skills

Dubai offers free AI and creative skills courses to boost your career prospects

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ask Gulf News: Free Dubai government courses to help you build job skills
Shutterstock

Dubai: If you want to strengthen your CV, develop new workplace skills or prepare for an AI-driven job market, Dubai offers several free training programmes for residents and professionals. From thousands of LinkedIn Learning courses to AI prompt engineering certification, here are two Dubai government initiatives worth exploring.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

1. Get free access to more than 24,000 LinkedIn Learning courses

Launched by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) in partnership with LinkedIn, the e-Learning Initiative provides eligible creative professionals with free access to over 24,000 expert-led online courses.

Now in its seventh edition, the programme aims to help Dubai's creative workforce stay competitive as industries increasingly adopt AI and digital technologies. This year's programme offers 2,000 licences for entrepreneurs and creatives.

What can you learn?

Courses cover a wide range of subjects, including:

  • Entrepreneurship

  • Career development

  • Generative AI

  • Design

  • Photography

  • Animation and digital media

  • Writing

  • Production

  • Performing arts

  • Business and administrative skills

The curriculum places a strong emphasis on using generative AI to develop ideas, improve productivity and turn creative concepts into scalable projects.

Who can apply?

Applications are open to Dubai-based professionals working in:

  • Animation and digital media

  • Art

  • Cinematography

  • Creative industries

  • Design

  • Performing arts

  • Photography

  • Production

  • Writing

To apply, complete the online registration form on Dubai Culture's website. After submitting your details and selecting your professional category, you will receive confirmation that your application is under review before approval.

2. Learn AI prompt engineering for free

If you want to build AI skills, Dubai's One Million Prompters initiative offers free online training in prompt engineering. Launched in 2025, the programme aims to equip one million people with practical AI prompting skills over three years through interactive, hands-on lessons.

What you will learn

The course teaches participants how to:

  • Create effective AI prompts

  • Improve productivity using AI tools

  • Explore creative uses of artificial intelligence

  • Apply AI across industries, including marketing, design and data analysis

The programme consists of four one-hour online modules, making it suitable for beginners as well as professionals looking to expand their AI knowledge.

Why join?

Participants can benefit from:

  • An AI prompt literacy certificate

  • Practical skills that are increasingly in demand across industries

  • Improved productivity through AI-powered workflows

  • Knowledge that can be applied across multiple career paths

Whether you work in a creative field or simply want to stay competitive in an evolving job market, these free Dubai government programmes offer an accessible way to develop valuable, future-focused skills.

Related Topics:
AIUAE jobs

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE free zones signal confidence

UAE free zones signal confidence

3m read
Sometimes, real learning begins with the courage to simply say: “I don’t know.”

The three words we need to say more often

4m read
When repetition becomes the dominant pathway to learning, understanding often becomes secondary and creativity is pushed to the margins.

Are we teaching children to learn or just to remember?

3m read
Learn how UAE employees can file anonymous salary complaints with MOHRE and protect their identity while getting paid what they’re owed.

How to secretly report unpaid salaries in the UAE

3m read