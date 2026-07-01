Ask Gulf News: Free Dubai government courses to help you build job skills

Dubai offers free AI and creative skills courses to boost your career prospects
Dubai: If you want to strengthen your CV, develop new workplace skills or prepare for an AI-driven job market, Dubai offers several free training programmes for residents and professionals. From thousands of LinkedIn Learning courses to AI prompt engineering certification, here are two Dubai government initiatives worth exploring.
Launched by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) in partnership with LinkedIn, the e-Learning Initiative provides eligible creative professionals with free access to over 24,000 expert-led online courses.
Now in its seventh edition, the programme aims to help Dubai's creative workforce stay competitive as industries increasingly adopt AI and digital technologies. This year's programme offers 2,000 licences for entrepreneurs and creatives.
What can you learn?
Courses cover a wide range of subjects, including:
Entrepreneurship
Career development
Generative AI
Design
Photography
Animation and digital media
Writing
Production
Performing arts
Business and administrative skills
The curriculum places a strong emphasis on using generative AI to develop ideas, improve productivity and turn creative concepts into scalable projects.
Who can apply?
Applications are open to Dubai-based professionals working in:
Animation and digital media
Art
Cinematography
Creative industries
Design
Performing arts
Photography
Production
Writing
To apply, complete the online registration form on Dubai Culture's website. After submitting your details and selecting your professional category, you will receive confirmation that your application is under review before approval.
If you want to build AI skills, Dubai's One Million Prompters initiative offers free online training in prompt engineering. Launched in 2025, the programme aims to equip one million people with practical AI prompting skills over three years through interactive, hands-on lessons.
What you will learn
The course teaches participants how to:
Create effective AI prompts
Improve productivity using AI tools
Explore creative uses of artificial intelligence
Apply AI across industries, including marketing, design and data analysis
The programme consists of four one-hour online modules, making it suitable for beginners as well as professionals looking to expand their AI knowledge.
Why join?
Participants can benefit from:
An AI prompt literacy certificate
Practical skills that are increasingly in demand across industries
Improved productivity through AI-powered workflows
Knowledge that can be applied across multiple career paths
Whether you work in a creative field or simply want to stay competitive in an evolving job market, these free Dubai government programmes offer an accessible way to develop valuable, future-focused skills.