Convective clouds may bring rain east and south as fog develops by Sunday morning
Dubai: The UAE is expected to see fair to partly cloudy weather on Saturday, with a chance of convective cloud formation over eastern and southern regions that could bring rainfall, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
Conditions will turn humid overnight and into Sunday morning, with fog or mist likely over parts of the western coast, while light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds may freshen to around 40km/h.
Temperatures are forecast to reach between 39C and 45C in coastal areas and islands, 42C to 48C inland, and 33C to 38C in the mountains. Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
The outlook for Sunday remains largely unchanged, with fair to partly cloudy skies and the possibility of cloud build-up over eastern and southern areas. Winds are expected to shift from southeasterly to northwesterly at 10-25km/h, strengthening at times to 35km/h, while sea conditions remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
On Monday, temperatures are forecast to edge higher under partly cloudy to cloudy skies. Light to moderate winds will continue, becoming northwesterly later in the day, with gusts reaching 35km/h.
Conditions are expected to become windier on Tuesday and Wednesday, when southwesterly to northwesterly winds may freshen to 40km/h, raising blowing dust in some areas. The Arabian Gulf could become moderate to rough at times, particularly in western waters, while the Oman Sea is forecast to remain slight to moderate.