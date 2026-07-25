Users across several countries regain access after hours of service disruption
Dubai: ChatGPT services were restored on Saturday after a widespread outage disrupted access for users across multiple countries, with OpenAI confirming that all affected systems had recovered following a period of elevated error rates.
Earlier in the day, thousands of users reported being unable to access the AI chatbot, send prompts or retrieve conversation history, with reports emerging from the United States, Europe, India, Japan, Australia and other regions.
Downdetector recorded a sharp rise in outage reports as users experienced connection failures and service interruptions.
OpenAI acknowledged the disruption through its system status page, saying it was investigating an issue affecting ChatGPT and related services.
Later, the company confirmed that the incident had been resolved and that services had returned to normal operations.