UAE Skills Platform to develop 1,700 future skills for 200,000 students

AI-powered platform supports 200,000 students and 200 institutions nationwide
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that the recently launched UAE Skills Platform serves more than 200,000 students and approximately 200 educational institutions across the UAE. The platform is expected to contribute to the development of more than 1,700 future-focused skills by integrating education data, labour market intelligence, and employment indicators.
The platform provides tailored interfaces for various user groups, including students, parents, educational institutions, government entities, and job seekers. It supports career exploration, skills development, lifelong learning, and alignment with the evolving demands of the labour market.
MoHRE explained that the UAE Skills Platform is designed to enhance the readiness of students, employees, and job seekers for the future workforce in line with the highest international standards. It achieves this by monitoring global trends and emerging technologies, analysing skills gaps, and translating these insights into practical outcomes that support educational programme development and improve employment opportunities.
The ministry emphasised that the platform represents a strategic step towards strengthening integration between the education system and the labour market through a unified, data-driven national framework. This framework helps bridge the gap between educational outcomes and the needs of economic sectors while supporting the development of academic programmes that meet future requirements.
According to the ministry, the platform enhances transparency regarding labour market skill requirements and enables educational institutions to respond more effectively to these needs. It also strengthens coordination among stakeholders, supports the development of a more integrated and responsive education and employment ecosystem, and assists policymakers in shaping education and labour market policies.
In a statement, the ministry described the platform as one of the region’s first integrated national platforms to directly connect labour market data with the education system through a unified model powered by artificial intelligence. The platform enables the analysis of jobs, skills, and qualification requirements while forecasting future labour market trends.
The ministry added that the platform provides advanced analytical indicators on in-demand skills, future specialisations, and priority sectors. This enables government entities and educational institutions to make data-driven decisions and develop policies and academic programmes aligned with the needs of the national economy, supporting the creation of integrated educational and career pathways from education to employment.
The platform offers a wide range of practical applications, including supporting students in selecting suitable educational and career pathways, enabling educational institutions to assess the alignment of their programmes with labour market requirements, and assisting employers in identifying their skills needs and improving workforce planning efficiency.
MoHRE stated that the platform empowers students to build integrated educational and career pathways from an early stage by exploring disciplines that match their abilities and interests, selecting appropriate academic tracks, and receiving personalised skills recommendations and training opportunities linked to labour market needs.
The platform allows students to continuously monitor and update their skills profiles and assess how well their educational pathways align with employment requirements, helping them develop their capabilities and enhance their professional readiness.
Its services also extend to graduates and employees by supporting lifelong learning and providing professional development opportunities and specialised certifications that keep pace with labour market developments.
Users can register for the platform by downloading the UAE Skills application from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The platform’s official website, https://skillz.mohre.gov.ae/, also provides access to all services, enabling users to benefit from its integrated tools and build future-ready educational and professional pathways.
The UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation recently launched the UAE Skills Platform as part of a national effort to establish a comprehensive skills-based ecosystem and strengthen the alignment between educational outcomes and labour market needs, thereby enhancing readiness for future workforce requirements.
The platform forms part of a national model for managing and developing human capital, based on the integration of education policies with the priorities of economic sectors. This approach contributes to improving the alignment of educational outcomes with labour market requirements, drawing on international best practices.