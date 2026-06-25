AnaAkhtar moves from field validation to adoption and Gulf expansion

AnaAkhtar is the first Arabic platform that supports school counsellors and student growth
It began with a simple question: how do we see the student who never shows up in any spreadsheet? Today, UAE-based AnaAkhtar — the first Arabic platform purpose-built to support the school counsellor — presented the outcomes of two years of field implementation and validation, spanning private schools and public schools through the University of Jordan, at “Educational Technology in Educational Counseling and Well-Being.”
The milestone comes as Gulf schools increasingly seek culturally relevant digital solutions that support student growth beyond academic performance.
The results mark the platform's transition from field validation to institutional adoption. Following implementation in private and public schools, including deployment through the University of Jordan, and early institutional adoption, AnaAkhtar is preparing to expand into new institutions across the Gulf and wider Arab world in 2026–2027.
The event was held under the patronage of Prof. Dr. Mohammad Al-Zyoud, Dean of the Faculty of Educational Sciences, with educational and academic leaders, school principals, counsellors, and Higher Diploma candidates in attendance — alongside distinguished guests from across the region who joined online.
Eman Al-Otaibi, Founder & CEO of AnaAkhtar, said:
“In education, we've mastered measuring a great deal. But the hardest thing about a student is what never appears in any table. We built AnaAkhtar in Arabic to give counsellors time, clarity, and the early signals they need to understand and support each student.”
AnaAkhtar is the first Arabic platform built to connect students, parents, counsellors, and institutions in one integrated system that turns engagement into indicators, reports, and follow-up tools supporting decisions at the school, city, and network level. Built Arabic-first and fully bilingual (Arabic and English), it reflects the region's identity while remaining accessible to multilingual schools.
Hussam Al Ghazzawi, Co-Founder of AnaAkhtar, based in Saudi Arabia, added:
“Schools across the Gulf are looking for solutions that reflect the realities of their students and communities. AnaAkhtar was built to give counsellors practical, culturally relevant tools that help them understand and support student growth at scale.”
Field implementation began in private schools and extended to nine public schools through the University of Jordan, where its Higher Diploma candidates applied the platform directly with students.
Prof. Dr. Mohammad Al-Zyoud, Dean of the Faculty of Educational Sciences, underscored the importance of a dedicated Arabic platform for counselling, noting that attention to a student's growth and to supporting the counsellor is no less important than academic attainment, and that institutions need tools that help them understand and follow their students more effectively.
Certificates were awarded to the higher diploma candidates, supervisors, and faculty members who carried out the field implementation.