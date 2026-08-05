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UAE shoppers can compare 8,343 essential goods prices across 525 outlets

Platform draws 143,720 visitors and tracks prices across 13 major retailers

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Dubai: UAE shoppers can compare prices for 8,343 essential products across 525 outlets operated by 13 major retailers through the Ministry of Economy and Tourism’s Essential Goods Prices Platform.

The platform, which was launched in April, attracted approximately 143,720 visitors between mid-April and July 2026, averaging more than 1,451 visits each day.

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Consumers can use the pricing information to compare products across participating retailers before deciding where to shop, while the ministry uses the same data to monitor price movements and identify changes that may require further review.

More products and retailers planned

The ministry plans to expand the platform by adding more products and participating retail outlets, giving shoppers a broader range of prices to compare.

Pricing data collected through the system is also used to produce periodic analyses of price fluctuations across UAE retailers and assess the factors influencing market movements.

The platform connects digital monitoring with field inspections, allowing authorities to review market developments using current pricing data and indicators.

As part of the Ministry's ongoing efforts to strengthen market oversight, the Essential Goods Prices Platform provides an advanced digital tool for monitoring prices and tracking changes in price levels and market movements with greater consistency and accuracy. It enables continuous monitoring of market developments, analysis of emerging trends, and identification of patterns or changes that require further review and verification. The platform has also enhanced the Ministry's ability to respond efficiently to any developments or changes affecting market dynamics.
Safeya Al Safi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Control and Commercial Governance Sector at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism

Retailers across the UAE continue to maintain sufficient supplies of goods and provide consumers with a range of products and alternatives, according to the ministry.

Data supports consumer protection

The ministry said the platform’s data and statistics are being used to strengthen consumer protection measures and provide shoppers with more accurate information when making purchasing decisions.

Regular analysis of pricing patterns also supports policy decisions related to markets, retail pricing and consumer protection.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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