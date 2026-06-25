“Thanks to the wise leadership’s directives, the UAE continues to solidify its standing as a world-class hub for business and investment," said Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism. "It has adopted a forward-looking approach to developing its legislation and economic policies in line with international best practices, while remaining attuned to global shifts and enhancing its capacity to attract investment and foster an advanced legislative and economic environment.”=

He said these developments have supported the country’s economic performance, with non-oil GDP growing by 6.8% in 2025. The UAE also ranked first globally in economic performance and retained its regional lead for the tenth consecutive year, according to the IMD 2026 World Competitiveness Yearbook.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.