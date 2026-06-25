Officials review retail price checks, SME support and high-value transaction rules
Dubai: The UAE is strengthening market price monitoring at retail outlets as part of wider efforts to protect consumers, maintain market stability and bring commodity prices back to normal levels.
The Economic Integration Committee reviewed the latest updates on price monitoring and oversight mechanisms across the country, with a focus on closer coordination between federal and local authorities, retailers and the private sector.
The committee said the private sector has a key role in consumer protection, regulating commodity prices and ensuring price stability. It also called for continued oversight of traders and retail outlets in the coming period to help restore market balance.
“Thanks to the wise leadership’s directives, the UAE continues to solidify its standing as a world-class hub for business and investment," said Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism. "It has adopted a forward-looking approach to developing its legislation and economic policies in line with international best practices, while remaining attuned to global shifts and enhancing its capacity to attract investment and foster an advanced legislative and economic environment.”=
He said these developments have supported the country’s economic performance, with non-oil GDP growing by 6.8% in 2025. The UAE also ranked first globally in economic performance and retained its regional lead for the tenth consecutive year, according to the IMD 2026 World Competitiveness Yearbook.
The committee also reviewed ways to help national companies expand into intellectual property activities, with particular focus on about 9,500 firms enrolled in the National Programme for Small and Medium Enterprises.
The aim is to help these companies turn innovations and inventions into economic assets that can generate long-term value and returns. The committee also discussed improving access to the Ministry of Economy and Tourism’s AI-powered intellectual property services.
The move is part of a broader push to strengthen the UAE’s intellectual property framework and support new areas of economic growth, especially among local businesses and SMEs.
The committee also discussed stronger coordination between federal and local authorities on the governance of high-value monetary transactions between commercial entities in the UAE.
The objective is to reinforce financial compliance, support transparency and maintain smooth transactions across business sectors.
Bin Touq said, “The meeting is another step in addressing a range of topics and initiatives aimed at facilitating business and economic activities in the UAE, regulating monetary transactions between commercial enterprises, reinforcing financial compliance, and enhancing the national intellectual property framework.”
The committee said work will continue to improve the UAE’s economic legislative environment in line with the goals of the “We the UAE 2031” vision, which seeks to position the country first globally in developing proactive legislation for new economic sectors.