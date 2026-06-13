Dubai reviews 31,500 consumer complaints amid market monitoring drive
Dubai: Essential goods are widely available across Dubai and prices are stable, according to Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade, which said thousands of inspections carried out in recent months had found a high level of compliance among businesses operating across the emirate.
The consumer watchdog, part of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism said that its inspection teams conducted 8,479 field visits to retail outlets and major distribution centres between March 1 and June 7 as part of ongoing efforts to monitor market conditions and safeguard consumer rights, Emarat Al Youm reported.
During the same period, authorities handled 31,504 consumer complaints and reports, including 641 complaints related to price increases. The inspections resulted in only three violations linked to unjustified price hikes, a figure officials said reflected the high degree of compliance among most commercial establishments.
Ahmed Ahli, Acting Director of Consumer Protection at Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade, said the figures highlighted the intensity of the corporation’s monitoring efforts aimed at maintaining market stability and ensuring businesses adhere to regulations governing pricing and consumer rights.
The inspection campaigns covered a wide range of retail outlets and distribution centres, including fruit and vegetable markets, supermarkets and hypermarkets across residential communities and commercial districts.
Ahli said transparency in pricing is one of the core principles underpinning Dubai's market regulation framework, stressing that all retailers and service providers are required to display prices clearly whether in stores, on digital platforms or in promotional materials.
"The price displayed to consumers must match the price charged at the point of payment," he said, adding that any discrepancy constituted a violation requiring regulatory action.
Dubai authorities have increasingly relied on digital channels to strengthen consumer engagement, with complaints and reports submitted through smart platforms helping regulators identify potential violations and respond more rapidly to concerns raised by shoppers.
The corporation said consumer complaints are an important source of market intelligence, allowing inspectors to verify reported violations and take corrective action where necessary. Consumers were also encouraged to retain receipts and proof of purchase to help facilitate investigations and speed up the resolution of complaints.
Ahli reiterated that market conditions across Dubai remained reassuring, with essential goods available in sufficient quantities and prices remaining stable. He said ongoing cooperation between regulators and strategic partners, coupled with intensive inspection campaigns, was helping preserve a transparent, competitive and reliable marketplace while reinforcing consumer confidence.