More than 16,000 inspections lead to violations and consumer protection push
Abu Dhabi: More than Dh1.8 million worth of counterfeit and non-compliant goods were seized in Abu Dhabi during 2025, according to the Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), the arm of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) responsible for developing and regulating the business sector.
The seizures took place during inspection visits and campaigns aimed at protecting trademarks. Additionally, the estimated value of goods linked to consumer complaints resolved during the same year reached approximately Dh28 million.
Last year, ADRA conducted 465 inspection campaigns targeting commercial establishments and retail outlets across the emirate of Abu Dhabi, an increase of 16.2 per cent compared to 400 campaigns in 2024.
ADRA carried out 16,748 inspection visits in 2025, compared to 6,665 visits in 2024, and issued 104 violations and 294 warnings against non-compliant establishments.
The total number of consumer complaints reached 31,759, of which ADRA successfully resolved 83.5 per cent amicably. It also issued 653 violations and 459 warnings against establishments which breached consumer protection laws and regulations.
ADRA continues to conduct regular field visits to economic establishments and retail outlets across various regions of the emirate to ensure compliance with laws and circulars regulating commercial activity.
Furthermore, ADRA continues to raise awareness of consumer rights and promote knowledge of relevant laws, regulations, and systems among economic establishments. In this regard, is has organised 15 awareness workshops on trademark protection and 51 meetings with strategic partners. It also conducted 14 workshops on consumer rights and issued 25 awareness bulletins targeting investors and consumers.
Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori, Director General of ADRA, said: “We continue our efforts to provide the best possible environment for delivering services and goods in line with the highest standards of safety and quality. We believe that protecting consumers and trademarks is a fundamental pillar of conducting business in a manner that meets the requirements of all stakeholders. In recognition of the importance of consumer rights, we have developed an integrated strategy and operational model to enhance consumer protection, further reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a preferred destination for businesses and investors.”
Al Mansoori added: “Field visits, inspection campaigns, and the handling of consumer complaints play a vital role in identifying counterfeit and non-compliant goods, safeguarding trademark rights, and promoting fair competition, in addition to protecting consumers from unsafe products that may threaten health and safety. We remain committed to raising consumer awareness to empower them to understand their rights and contribute to ensuring compliance with the laws and regulations governing the business sector.”
The Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s (ADDED) arm to develop and regulate the business sector, plays a central role in supporting the emirate’s business ecosystem. As the unified business registry for Abu Dhabi, ADRA streamlines business setup and regulatory compliance, acting as the single point for business registration and reporting in the Emirate’s mainland and free zones.
ADRA ensures access to an efficient, transparent, and supportive platform for setting up, maintaining, and expanding operations, while adhering to local and international compliance standards during the registration process and throughout operational lifecycle of companies, boosting investor confidence.