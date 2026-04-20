Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori, Director General of ADRA, said: “We continue our efforts to provide the best possible environment for delivering services and goods in line with the highest standards of safety and quality. We believe that protecting consumers and trademarks is a fundamental pillar of conducting business in a manner that meets the requirements of all stakeholders. In recognition of the importance of consumer rights, we have developed an integrated strategy and operational model to enhance consumer protection, further reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a preferred destination for businesses and investors.”