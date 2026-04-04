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Can Easter be the same online? Here's how UAE residents celebrate this year

Faith, hope, and tradition endure even as celebrations shift from church pews to screens

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
3 MIN READ
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Good Friday at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Abu Dhabi
Good Friday at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Abu Dhabi
Facebook / Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia

Dubai: Easter this year looks different for residents in the UAE. With services moving online and public gatherings limited, worshippers are finding new ways to celebrate their faith while complying with safety measures.

Despite this, the essence of the celebration remains unchanged for Christians even amid the current situation.

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Deeper reflection

For Reynald Sollano, a guest executive agent in Dubai who has been in the UAE for 10 years, Easter has always symbolised “hope, renewal, and new beginnings.”

“Especially during uncertain times, its message becomes even more powerful. It reminds you that hardships are temporary and that there is always the possibility of rising again, stronger and renewed,” Sollano told Gulf News.

With celebrations now online, Sollano has considered it as an opportunity for deeper reflection. 

“No matter where I am, at the church or at home, Easter still marks a new beginning and revived strength to overcome challenges. We just have to follow precautions for our own good.”

Preserving traditions

Grace Nalogon, a quality and sustainability manager in Ras Al Khaimah who has been working in the UAE for 20 years, has recalled the vibrant Easter celebrations back in the Philippines.

“I remember when I was back in the Philippines, the entire family usually go for swimming after the church service and I missed that. The beach will be filled with people’s laughter, which for me symbolises the celebration of life,” shared Nalogan.

Moving abroad, she has continued this tradition in ways of attending mass, praying, and connecting with family and friends through video calls.

“I am thankful to the UAE for welcoming expatriates of different religions and allowing us to celebrate what we believe. I am glad that I can freely attend Christian services, whether in-person or virtually, that keep the spirit of Easter alive.”

Moreover, Nalogan has noted that there is life through the resurrection of Jesus and this encourages her to trust that better days will come after tough times.

Prioritising safety

For Melrose Salpid, a childcare assistant in Abu Dhabi who has been residing in the UAE for 11 years, being safe is what matters this Easter.

“Back home, we can do a lot of things after attending mass like bonding with family and going on a picnic. Now here in the UAE, it is limited for our own safety,” explained Salpid.

She has stressed that the spiritual meaning remains central even with restrictions. “It still represents that Jesus saved us from our sins and that is new life.”

Celebrating faith

Change is inevitable and people adapt to circumstances at hand. Wherever emirate Christians may be, Easter highlights the human experience from suffering to resurrection. 

As the geopolitical situation in the region continues to develop, UAE residents still have found ways to celebrate faith and embrace the season’s promise of renewal and hope.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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