Missing church this Easter? Bishop shares message of hope and peace

Faithful urged to stay united in prayer
Dubai: Churches in Dubai have shifted holy week and Easter services online, with in-person gatherings temporarily suspended.
In a message to the Catholic community, Bishop Paolo Martinelli, apostolic vicar of Southern Arabia, has expressed solidarity during one of the most significant days in the Christian calendar.
“I would like to express my closeness to you during these holy days, as we celebrate the foundation of our faith, Christ Jesus, dead and risen,” said Martinelli.
Holy week is a key period for Christians, marking the final days of Jesus Christ’s life, leading to Easter Sunday, a celebration of his resurrection. It is a time for reflection, prayer, and renewal, similar to major observances in other religions.
Martinelli has acknowledged the disappointment many feel at not being able to attend church services physically.
“We sincerely hope to return to celebrating together with all of you in our churches soon. It is certainly painful not to be able to take part in person in the beautiful and rich celebrations of the holy week,” exclaimed Martinelli.
Moreover, he has expressed gratitude to the priests and volunteers for the preparations that have already been completed before the changes.
Despite the closures, the bishop has stressed the importance of remaining spiritually connected through online services.
“We thank the Lord that the liturgies can be streamed live, allowing everyone to participate spiritually. I invite you to offer the difficulties of these days in union with Christ so that this sacrifice may bear fruit for the good of the church and for peace in the world,” shared Martinelli.
Additionally, he has encouraged worshippers to use this time to “pray incessantly for an end to the war and for peace and reconciliation.”
In his Easter message, Martinelli has highlighted themes that resonate widely such as peace, unity, and hope.
“We arrive at this day after a Lent marked by the outbreak of a new war affecting our countries. Pope Leo has repeatedly called for peace in the region, making us feel his closeness,” stated the bishop.
He has also noted the community’s solidarity and thanked the local authorities for ensuring the safety of all residents.
“The Lord has accompanied us through the desert, and Our Lady has watched over us with her maternal care. At Easter, love and mercy are revealed in all their power. The resurrection is the assurance that evil and death do not have the final word.”
Concluding his message, Martinelli has extended his wishes to all the faithful celebrating Easter.
“Love conquers! Forgiveness conquers! Life begins anew on Easter morning! We walk together, committed to promoting the good of all. May the peace of Christ dwell in your hearts, in your families, and in your communities!”
He has urged believers to be instruments of peace and ended with the traditional Easter greeting: “Christ is risen! He is truly risen! Alleluia!”