Why unity in prayer matters: Inside Dubai’s church gathering for peace

Christian leaders across denominations unite in Dubai for a collective call for peace
Dubai: In a powerful display of unity, Christian leaders from across denominations gathered in Dubai this week to pray for peace, showcasing the importance of coming together in faith during uncertain times.
Held on April 29 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the “National Ecumenical Prayer for Peace” has brought together clergy and worshippers from six Christian churches, reflecting the UAE’s spirit of coexistence and mutual respect.
At the heart of the gathering was a message that unity in prayer can help foster peace beyond divisions.
Bishop Paolo Martinelli, apostolic vicar of Southern Arabia, has emphasised that peace is not solely shaped by human effort.
“Peace cannot be simply a human construct; it is a gift from God, to be sought, welcomed, nurtured, and spread in society through our good relationships,” said Martinelli.
He has called for prayers for peace across the UAE, the Gulf, the Middle East, and the wider world, praying that “the Lord make us tireless peacemakers.”
The service has been a shared expression of faith, carrying out diverse traditions in a single act of worship.
It began with the profession of the Nicene Creed, followed by prayers for peace that included Bible readings, prayers in different liturgical languages, and the symbolic lighting of candles. The gathering has concluded with the Litany of Peace and the exchange of the sign of peace.
Moreover, the gathering has marked the reopening of churches in Dubai and celebrated the joy of the resurrection, adding a sense of renewal and hope to the occasion.
Promoted by the Gulf Churches Fellowship, in collaboration with the Interfaith and Ecumenical Dialogue Office of the Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia and St. Mary’s Church, the initiative has highlighted the UAE’s ongoing commitment to interfaith dialogue.
Additionally, Martinelli has thanked UAE authorities for ensuring safety and protection in recent months, reaffirming the Christian community’s prayers for the nation.
“May the Lord hear our common prayer; may he grant us peace and reconciliation, harmony, and prosperity,” said the apostolic vicar.
Among the church leaders present apart from Martinelli were Archbishop Mesrob Sarkissian of the Armenian Church, Archbishop Abune Dimetros of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, Bishop Sean Semple of the Anglican Church, Archimandrite Father Ishaq Zakhur of the Greek Orthodox Church, and Father Mina Hanna of the Coptic Church.
As the prayers concluded, the gathering has stood as a reminder that in a multicultural country like the UAE, unity in faith and purpose continues to play a vital role in promoting understanding, coexistence, and lasting peace.