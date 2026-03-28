What’s different about holy week preparations in the UAE this year

Expats turn to quieter reflection, online prayer, and simple traditions
Dubai: As holy week begins tomorrow, many UAE residents are preparing in more subdued and reflective ways, with changes in routine shaping how the season is observed this year.
Among the Christian community, the focus has shifted towards personal prayer, online gatherings and small, meaningful acts of faith. The current geopolitical situation has limited usual activities, prompting residents to adapt while keeping the real essence of the season.
For Jesryl Arzadon, an engineer who has been living in the UAE for nine years, preparation for holy week has become more intentional and inward.
“I am preparing by spending meaningful time with my wife, reflecting quietly, and observing the season in a simple way here in the UAE,” Arzadon told Gulf News.
His prayers have centred on safety, good health, and stability at work, priorities that for him are truly relevant in these trying times.
Arzadon has noted that this year’s holy week feels different, as tensions encourage deeper reflection.
“It becomes a time to deepen faith, prayer, and reconnection with God. Despite the challenges, the UAE remains a place of peace and unity, offering a calm environment for reflection and spiritual renewal.”
On the other hand, Angelie Montalba, a nursing assistant who has been residing in the UAE for four years, has bared that preparing for holy week means staying connected to faith despite disruptions.
“Even amid challenges, I stay connected with God through prayer. Our weekly rosary has been a big help and since all our activities are temporarily held online, I take this time to reflect more and grow spiritually,” shared Montalba.
Moreover, she has stressed the importance of fasting and abstinence as a personal sacrifice during the season. Her prayers have been focused on peace in the Middle East, safety for loved ones, and strength in uncertain times.
“This reminds me that faith is not limited by the situation. The UAE remains a place where different cultures and religions respect each other. Even in difficult times, we stay calm, united, and hopeful.”
Meanwhile, Tubisuh Dung, a hotel worker who has been in the UAE for three years, has highlighted that preparing for holy week this year has become a way to cope with uncertainty and find inner calm.
“Honestly, taking time for holy preparation feels really important right now. With everything going on, it helps me slow down and focus on my faith,” explained Dung.
According to him, the ongoing global developments have made holy week feel more personal.
“I’ve been praying a lot for peace in the world. It doesn’t feel far away anymore, it feels close, and real.”
Additionally, Dung has mentioned how the situation affected everyday life but has not changed how faith works.
“This year has been different but more than anything, UAE keeps everyone safe and that’s what we really need right now, faith in God and in the government.”
For his part, Paolo Martinelli, apostolic vicar of Southern Arabia, has invited the faithful to “patiently accept the inevitable inconveniences” of this year’s celebration of holy week.
“Let us live all the difficulties of this time in union with Christ, as a sign of our participation in his sufferings for the redemption. May his victory over evil and death spread throughout the world to shun the noise of war and bring the joy of peace and reconciliation,” said Martinelli in a statement.
This time, holy week in the UAE has been marked less by large gatherings and more by quiet preparation and personal devotion.
Residents have emphasised that these changes have made the season more meaningful, offering time to pause, reflect, and reconnect with faith, especially in tough times.