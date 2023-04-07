1 of 10
'Costaleros' belonging to Vera Cruz brotherhood carry a statue of the Virgin Mary on a structure traditionally known as 'paso', during a procession outside a church in Ronda, Spain, April 6, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 10
People acting as 'penitents' belonging to Vera Cruz brotherhood take part in a procession outside a church in Ronda, Spain, April 6, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 10
Catholics carry a statue of Jesus Nazareno during a procession known as "Jesus Nazareno of the Ribbons", where people tie ribbons to the statue to symbolise promises they make to Jesus, during Holy Week in Cartago, Costa Rica April 5, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 10
Religious images are projected on the walls of El Calvario Church, as part of a video mapping light show during the Holy Week, in San Salvador, El Salvador April 5, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 10
Participants dressed as Roman soldiers take part in a procession during Holy Week in Ghaxaq, Malta April 5, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 10
Members of the Beatas de Belen brotherhood participate in a procession during Holy Week in Guatemala City, Guatemala April 4, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 10
Pilgrims carry a wooden cross along the Via Dolorosa (Way of Suffering) in Jerusalem's Old City during the Catholic Good Friday procession on April 7, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 10
Catholic faithfuls take part in the reenactment of Jesus Christ's entry into Jerusalem during the Palm Sunday procession, which marks the beginning of the Holy Week, at Cerro Nemby in the outskirts of Asuncion on April 2, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 10
Nuns take part in the Palm Sunday procession on the Mount of Olives in east Jerusalem, Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Image Credit: AP
10 of 10
Members of the Palmeros de Chacao brotherhood carry packs of palm leaves to be blessed at a Catholic church to mark the beginning of the Holy Week, in Caracas, Venezuela April 1, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters