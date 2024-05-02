1 of 21
Heavy rain and thunderstorms hit Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah early on Thursday morning. Dubai residents woke up to strong winds. thunder and lightning at around 3am, earlier than expected according to the weather forecast.
Image Credit: Afra Alnofeli/Gulf News
2 of 21
While the intensitiy of rain decreased around 4.30am, more rain of different intesities is expected through the day.Residents caught in the rain near Ibn Batuta mall in Dubai.
Image Credit: Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
3 of 21
Motorists driving on King Faisal street in Sharjah after early morning rain. The Met office issued an amber alert, indicating that rain-bearing clouds had covered most parts of the country.
Image Credit: Devadasan K P/Gulf News
4 of 21
Residents walking in the rain in Al Majaz area of Sharjah.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
5 of 21
Dubai police are assisting in controlling traffic in Al Qusais. Dubai Police officers are strategically positioned at key junctions to regulate traffic, divert vehicles away from flooded areas, and maintain order on the roads.
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
6 of 21
A scene at a bus stop near Al Nahda metro station in Dubai.
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
7 of 21
Residents caught in the rain at Al Majaz in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
8 of 21
Rain on Maleiha Road in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Amna Alansaari /Gulf News
9 of 21
Residents caught in the rain on King Faisal Street in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Devadasan K P/Gulf News
10 of 21
Dubai Police regulating traffic on train-hot roads.
Image Credit: X/Dubai Media office
11 of 21
A street in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: Afra Alnofeli/Gulf News
12 of 21
Traffic movement near Al Qusais during rain in Dubai.
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
13 of 21
At 3am, strong winds were reported by Dubai residents, and heavy rain with thunder and lightning was recorded in Jebel Ali, Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai Industrial City, Dubai Investments Park, and Jumeirah Village Triangle.
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
14 of 21
A scene from Mubarak bin Mohammed street in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: Afra Alnofeli/Gulf News
15 of 21
Rain on Maleiha Road in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Amna Alansaari /Gulf News
16 of 21
Showers along with lightning and thunder were also reported from Sharjah.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
17 of 21
Dubai field teams are out on the roads to address the impact of the rains since early this morning.
Image Credit: X/Dubai Media office
18 of 21
A child is seen enjoying the rain in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: Afra Alnofeli/Gulf News
19 of 21
A scene from Al Qasimia area in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Devadasan K P/Gulf News
20 of 21
Dubai Municipality employees could be seen assessing the stability of trees along roadsides.
Image Credit: WAM
21 of 21
Dubai Police regulating traffic on train-hot roads.
Image Credit: X/Dubai Media office