UAE cloud seeding and rainfall explained – photos

UAE is one of the first countries in the Gulf region to deploy cloud seeding technology

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Hygroscopic flares are attached to an aircraft during a cloud seeding flight operated by the National Centre of Meteorology. Recent downpours across Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah, and other eastern regions of the UAE are not just a stroke of luck; they are the result of a sophisticated weather modification technique known as cloud seeding.
An airport employee signals to a twin-propeller Beechcraft plane that is fixed with salt flares, which are fired into a promising cloud to increase condensation and hopefully trigger rainfall, as it prepares to take off on a cloud-seeding mission in Al Ain.
At 9,000 feet above sea level, the plane releases salt flares into the most promising white clouds, hoping to trigger rainfall. The cloud seeding missions are not constrained by seasons and are carried out throughout the year when seedable clouds are detected.
Cloud seeding flares are seen inside the control room at the National Centre of Meteorology in Abu Dhabi.
With the assistance of modern technology, the UAE has made rain more probable. It has also increased the total rainfall accumulated in the emirates.
The UAE is one of the first countries in the Arabian Gulf region to deploy cloud seeding technology, adopting the most cutting-edge technologies accessible worldwide and employing sophisticated weather radar to monitor the country's atmosphere continuously. Aside from using a private plane, customised salt flares have been produced to meet the nature of the situation.
Data collected helps determine the best possible situation for successful cloud seeding. Once conducive clouds are found, NCM launches aircraft carrying salt crystals, mixed with magnesium, sodium chloride and potassium chloride, which are 'seeded' into clouds.
An explanatory hologram of the cloud seeding process at the National Centre of Meteorology in Abu Dhabi.
It is now standard practice for the NCM’s cloud seeding section to use a sophisticated weather surveillance radar (WSR), which is responsible for monitoring the atmospheric pressure around the clock.
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
