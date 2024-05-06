1 of 16
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, takes a tour opening the Arabian Travel Market 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).
Visitors on the opening day of Arabian Travel Market 2024. The 31st edition of ATM is poised to welcome over 2,300 exhibitors and representatives from more than 165 countries, with 41,000 attendees expected under the theme “Empowering Innovation: Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship”, spotlighting a pivotal area for the travel and tourism industry.
From startups to established brands, ATM 2024 will highlight how innovators are enhancing customer experiences, driving efficiencies and accelerating progress towards a net-zero future for the industry. Above, a visitor trying the business class seats by Emiates on the opening day of Arabian Travel Market 2024.
Etihad Airlines Stand. The UAE’s airline expects to welcome thousands of visitors to its stand including distinguished guests, travel trade customers, members of the media and tourism partners.
Visitors at the Saudi Air Pavilion during the Arabian travel market 2024.
The Flydubai airline expects to complete an ambitious aircraft retrofit program before the end of this year, having launched the project in January. Above, visitors at the Flydubai pavilion at Arabian Travel Market 2024.
Visitors at the Sharjah Stand.
Organisers said the number of participating hotel brands for ATM 2024 has increased by 21 per cent year-on-year, with a 58 per cent rise in new travel technology products showcased.
Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said, “The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism will be joined by 129 stakeholders and partners on the Dubai stand at ATM, a testament to the vibrant public-private partnerships that play a pivotal role in tourism development in the emirate.” Above, Dnata Stand at Arabian Travel Market.
Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said, “ATM 2024 is gearing up for an exciting lineup spread across two stages, with the Global Stage returning alongside the new Future Stage.”
Dubai Police Stand at the Arabian Travel Market.
Visitors at Maldives pavilion on the opening day of Arabian Travel Market 2024.
Artists entertain the crowd at the Emirates pavilion.
Visitors at Dubai pavilion.
Visitors at Saudi pavilion.
Visit Morroco stand during the Arabian Travel Market.
