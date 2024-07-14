1 of 9
Donald Trump was hit in the ear in an apparent assassination attempt by a gunman at a campaign rally on Saturday.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 9
Secret Service agents surround Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump onstage after he was injured at a rally.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
3 of 9
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage by U.S. Secret Service agents after being grazed by a bullet.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 9
The Republican candidate raised a defiant fist to the crowd as he was bundled away to safety and said afterward "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear."
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 9
"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country," Trump said on his TruthSocial network within hours, in remarks sure to stoke political tensions already engulfing the United States.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 9
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage by U.S. Secret Service agents.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 9
Trump is rushed offstage during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 9
Trump was evacuated from the stage at Saturday's rally after what sounded like shots rang out at the event in Pennsylvania.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 9
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed into a car at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Image Credit: AFP