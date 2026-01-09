GOLD/FOREX
Look: Global Village wows Dubai with Season 30’s biggest drone show

Hundreds of drones light up the sky, wowing crowds with an epic display

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor and Ahmad Alotbi, Visual Journalist
3 MIN READ
Dubai’s night sky comes alive! Global Village stuns with its biggest drone show of Season 30.
Photo by Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Dubai’s Global Village lit up the night sky on Friday with what organisers called Season 30’s most spectacular drone show.

The aerial display, held at 7.15pm on January 10, saw hundreds of synchronised drones create glowing formations above Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, drawing crowds to stop mid-stroll and capture the moment.

Promising a larger and more visually striking show than earlier performances this season, the spectacle quickly became one of Global Village’s most shared moments, with visitors filling social media feeds with photos and videos of the illuminated sky.

A standout night at Global Village

Now in Season 30, Global Village brings together over 90 cultures across 30 pavilions, and Friday’s drone show added an extra layer of magic to an already buzzing Friday evening. Families and groups gathered early to secure clear views, making the show a natural centrepiece of the night.

With the season running until May 10, 2026, there’s still plenty to experience, but events like this continue to prove why Global Village remains one of Dubai’s most popular winter destinations — and why its biggest nights often spark the loudest online reactions.

What else you can enjoy

Beyond the drones, Global Village is buzzing as usual. Expect:

  • 3,500+ shops selling crafts, souvenirs and unique finds

  • Live performances and street entertainment throughout the evening

  • Global street food that can easily turn into a full-on tasting tour

  • Regular fireworks and cultural shows

Even if you miss the drone display, there’s more than enough to keep you entertained well into the night.

Planning your visit

  • Tickets: Dh25 on weekdays (Sunday to Thursday), Dh30 on weekends and public holidays

  • Free entry: Children under 3, seniors over 65, and people of determination

  • Opening hours:

    • Sunday to Wednesday: 4pm to midnight

    • Thursday to Saturday: 4pm to 1am

  • Tip: Weekday evenings are generally quieter. Tuesdays are reserved for ladies and families, except on public holidays.

    • Insider tips to beat the crowds

    Arrive around 5pm to enjoy the park in daylight before the lights come on. Most visitors start near the main entrance, so begin your walk at pavilions like Japan, Korea or Africa to stay ahead of the rush.

    If rides at Carnaval are on your list, aim for 6pm to 7pm when queues are shorter. An early spin on the Ferris wheel offers unbeatable views of the park glowing below.

    Pavilions you shouldn’t miss

    Visitors to Global Village shouldn’t miss some of its standout pavilions. Japan and Korea offer K-pop merchandise, skincare, and pop culture favourites, while India features handicrafts, textiles, live music, and bold flavours.

    The Africa pavilion showcases woodcraft, tribal art, and organic beauty products, and Turkey & Egypt highlight ornate décor, carpets, and brassware. Yemen & Saudi Arabia delight with honey, dates, and aromatic spices.

    Be sure to also explore Asian Boulevard, a treasure-filled stretch running alongside several pavilions, packed with unique handmade goods.

    Catch it before the season ends

    Season 30 runs until May 10, 2026, after which Global Village closes for summer before reopening later in the year.

    With Ramadan expected to begin about a month from now, timings may be extended, as seen in previous seasons, along with special Ramadan-themed performances and products.

    For now, though, tonight’s drone show is your cue: head out, look up, and let Global Village put on a show — quite literally.

