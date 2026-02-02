Netflix February 2026 releases: The best shows and movies to binge

From Love is Blind new season to documentaries, February’s watchlist is stacked
Dubai: February on Netflix is not about big swings or loud premieres. It is a softer month. A comfort month. The kind where you scroll, sigh, and settle in anyway.
There are no massive new franchises launching. No buzzy breakout hits guaranteed. Instead, February leans into familiar faces, returning favorites, reality romance, and documentaries made for niche obsessions. Chess lovers, food fans, motorsport addicts, and hopeless romantics will all find something to click.
If January is about surviving the slump, February is about passing the time until spring. Here is what Netflix has lined up.
Premieres Feb 5
Mickey Haller is used to defending people. This time, he is defending himself. The new season flips the script as the slick lawyer finds himself accused of a crime he did not commit. The stakes feel higher and the pressure feels tighter. Tense courtroom scenes, moral grey areas, and plenty of twists. This is comfort viewing for fans who like smart drama without too much effort.
Premieres Feb 6
This documentary shines a light on Hungarian chess prodigy Judit Polgár, one of the most important chess players in history. She broke barriers in a sport long ruled by men. She challenges champion Garry Kasparov and her controlling father over 15 years, breaking gender barriers to become the greatest female player ever and one of history's finest. The film looks at her rise, her mindset, and her impact on the game.
Premieres Feb 9
Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder steps into the spotlight for a cause close to his heart. This documentary follows a benefit concert created to raise awareness for a rare skin condition. The film centers on a Seattle benefit concert and highlights stories from families, doctors, and researchers. There is music, emotion, and purpose. It is quiet in places and powerful in others. A good pick if you want something meaningful and not too cerebral.
Premieres Feb 11
The pods are open again. New singles. New blind dates. New chaos. The formula has not changed, and that is the point. People fall fast. Reality hits harder. Some couples make it. Many do not. It is messy, addictive, and perfect Valentine’s Day viewing, whether you believe in love or not.
Premieres Feb 12
From the creator of Derry Girls comes a darker story with sharp humor still intact. This limited series follows a group of old friends pulled back together by a mysterious death. Secrets resurface. Guilt lingers. The tone balances grief and wit in a way that feels very human. It is one of the most interesting new titles this month.
Premieres Feb 18
This series shows a side of Gordon Ramsay most people rarely see. Less shouting. More reflection. He talks about family, fear, and ambition. Cameras also follow him as he builds a massive restaurant project in London. Food fans will enjoy it, but it is really about pressure and legacy.
Premieres Feb 19
Gabriel Basso is back as FBI agent Peter Sutherland.The action thriller you may not talk about but probably watch returns again. Debuted in 2023, it quickly became a hit thanks to its high-stakes conspiracies and action-packed twists. This season the conspiracies grow bigger. Trust gets thinner. The danger feels constant. It is fast, familiar, and easy to binge.
Premieres February 27
The series that turned racing into binge TV returns with more rivalries, crashes, and behind-the-scenes drama. Even if you only half follow the sport, it is easy to get pulled in. High stakes. Big egos. Fast cars. Netflix usually releases episode titles closer to the premiere date on February 27, offering a clearer idea of what the eighth season will focus on.
February 2026 on Netflix is not about hype. It is about comfort, curiosity, and easy watching. Whether you want romance, real stories, or familiar drama, there is enough here to fill a few cold nights. Sometimes, that is more than enough.
Available Feb. 1:
“Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing”
“The American President”
“The Bucket List”
“Crazy, Stupid, Love.”
“Ex Machina”
“Flipped”
“Focus”
“The Glass House”
“Heartland” — Season 18
“Hell or High Water”
“Homefront”
“How to Train Your Dragon”
“How to Train Your Dragon 2”
“Independence Day”
“Lee Daniels’ The Butler”
“Letters to Juliet”
“Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates”
“The Mirror Has Two Faces”
“Mississippi Grind”
“Mrs. Doubtfire”
“Night at the Museum”
“Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian”
“Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb”
“Rumor Has It…”
“Vertical Limit”
“The Way Home” — Season 3
“You’ve Got Mail”
“Zero Dark Thirty”
Available Feb. 3:
“Mo Gilligan: In The Moment”
“Night Court” — Seasons 1–3
Available Feb. 4:
“Is It Cake? Valentines”
Available Feb. 5:
“Cash Queens (FR)”
“The Lincoln Lawyer” — Season 4
“Samuel” — Season 1
“Search Party” — Seasons 1–5
“Unfamiliar (DE)”
Available Feb. 6:
“Overboard” (2018)
“Queen of Chess”
“Salvador (ES)”
“Yoh! Bestie (ZA)”
Available Feb. 9:
“Matter of Time”
“The Creature Cases: Chapter 7”
Available Feb. 10:
“Free Fire”
“How to Train Your Dragon” (2025)
“Motorvalley (IT)”
“This Is I (JP)”
Available Feb. 11:
“Kohrra” — Season 2
“Lead Children (PL)”
“Love Is Blind” — Season 10
“State of Fear (BR)”
“What I Like About You” — Seasons 1–4
Available Feb. 12:
“The Black Phone”
“How To Get To Heaven From Belfast (GB)”
“Million-Follower Detective (TW)”
Available Feb. 13:
“A Father’s Miracle (MX)”
“The Art of Sarah (KR)”
“Bunny”
“Museum of Innocence (TR)”
“Suburgatory” — Seasons 1–3
“Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip”
Available Feb. 15:
“The Hunting Party” — Season 1
“Stargate SG-1” — Seasons 1–10
Available Feb. 17:
“Sommore: Chandelier Fly”
“Star Search” (Live Finale)
Available Feb. 18:
“Being Gordon Ramsay (GB)”
Available Feb. 19:
“Life After Beth”
“The Iron Claw”
“The Night Agent” — Season 3
“The Swedish Connection (SE)”
“Wakefield”
Available Feb. 20:
“The Addams Family”
“The Addams Family 2”
“The Expendables”
“The Expendables 2”
“The Expendables 3”
“The Expendables 4”
“Firebreak (ES)”
“Laggies”
“Mike & Molly” — Seasons 1–6
“The Orphans (FR)”
“Pavane (KR)”
“Strip Law”
Available Feb. 24:
“Taylor Tomlinson: Prodigal Daughter”
Available Feb. 26:
“Bridgerton” — Season 4 Part 2
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” — Seasons 7–8
“Crap Happens (DE)”
Available Feb. 27:
“Trap House”
