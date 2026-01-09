Will Global Village timings change for Ramadan 2026?

The popular Dubai attraction typically hosts Ramadan activities
Dubai: It's about a month until Ramadan 2026 begins. During this time, there are several changes across the UAE, including revised school timings and shorter working hours. Global Village also typically updates its timings to accommodate visitors.
The Global Village Ramadan 2026 timings have yet to be confirmed, but past seasons have extended Ramadan timings.
For Ramadan 2025, the popular Dubai attraction's operating hours were 5pm to 1am on Sunday to Wednesday and from 5pm to 2am on Thursday to Saturday.
Currently, Global Village is open from 4pm to 12am on Sunday to Wednesday and from 4pm to 1am from Thursday to Saturday.
In addition to later hours to accommodate guests' iftar and suhoors, Global Village also hosts Ramadan activities and performances. These have included special performances and exclusive Ramadan and Eid products.
Global Village is currently in Season 30. The season began on October 15, 2025, and it features 30 pavilions representing over 90 cultures.
Attendees have the opportunity to see the biggest drone show.
Global Village also recently announced its closing date. Season 30 will close after Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.
