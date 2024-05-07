1 of 12
Riyadh: Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) announced the launch of Aquarabia, the first water theme park in Saudi Arabia and the largest in the region.
Located in Qiddiya City, Aquarabia will complement Six Flags Qiddiya City, the city's flagship theme park and the first Six Flags park to be designed and built outside of North America.
Aquarabia will be Saudi's first home-grown water theme park, boosting twenty-two rides and family-friendly water-based experiences.
The theme park includes four world records, including the world's tallest water coaster, the tallest drop body slide, the tallest water slide, and the longest mat racer.
Aquarabia will also feature the first underwater adventure ride, fully submersible cars. Adrenaline lovers will enjoy an extreme watersports zone dedicated to rafting, kayaking, canyoneering, free solo climbing and cliff jumping, and the Kingdom's first surf pool.
Its theme will centre on ancient desert wellsprings and Qiddiya's wildlife seeking an oasis.
Aquarabia will complement Qiddiya City's theme park offering with the previously announced Six Flags Qiddiya City, which will have twenty-eight rides and attractions.
Six Flags Qiddiya City will feature five world record-breaking coasters across six uniquely themed lands.
Aquarabia and Six Flags Qiddiya City, located within Qiddiya City, are currently under construction and are expected to be completed in 2025.
The water theme park will use recycled water for irrigation and cooling. Thanks to specialised filters, it will be able to reduce water waste by up to 90 per cent and minimise energy consumption.
Moreover, Six Flags Qiddiya City also aims to recycle operational waste by targeting more than 80 per cent diversion from landfills.
Aquarabia's unveiling follows the announcement of attractions in Qiddiya City, including the world's first multi-use Gaming and Esports District, the multi-sports Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium, the Speed Park track, and the Dragon Ball theme park (above).
