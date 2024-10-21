1 of 9
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, arrive for a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on Monday.
Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court
2 of 9
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, on Monday discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen ties as part of the strategic partnership between the two countries. They also addressed several regional and international issues of mutual interest.
Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court
3 of 9
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, at the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Education Centre in Moscow on Monday
Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court
4 of 9
The two leaders watched a presentation that highlighted the centre’s curriculum and its significance in fostering cooperation in areas such as Arabic language education, as well as history, culture, arts, and science and technology.
Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court
5 of 9
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and the Russian President reviewed progress in UAE-Russian relations in recent years, particularly in the areas of economy, trade, investment, space, and energy, within the context of the strategic partnership between the two nations. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further developing these relations across all levels.
Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court
6 of 9
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Education Centre at Primakov School in Moscow as part of his official visit to Russia.
Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court
7 of 9
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, listen to a presentation by Dr Mohamed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Russia during the inauguration of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Centre for Education, at Primakov School. Sheikh Mohamed and the Russian President toured the Sheikha Fatima Centre, engaging in discussions with its staff and the administrative and educational teams. They both expressed their appreciation for this constructive initiative, which reflects the two countries’ shared commitment to enhancing cooperation.
Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court
8 of 9
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation after an official reception at the Kremlin.
Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court
9 of 9
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign speaks with Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Group CEO of ADNOC and Chairman of Masdar.
Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court