Dubai: Jumeirah Beach has long been one of Dubai’s most iconic public spaces, tracing the emirate’s transformation from a quiet coastal hub to a world-class lifestyle and tourism destination. Stretching along the Arabian Gulf from the Burj Al Arab to Jumeirah Beach Residence, the white-sanded shoreline has played host to generations of sunseekers, families and global travellers.

Over the years, Jumeirah Beach evolved alongside Dubai’s rapid urbanisation — from early open beaches framed by classic hotels and local picnic spots to today’s vibrant waterfront dotted with dining, recreation, and iconic urban backdrops. The arrival of neighbouring attractions, such as Bluewaters Island, added fresh layers of leisure and entertainment to the beachfront experience.

Now, a major milestone is in sight with the redevelopment of Jumeirah Beach 1, one of the emirate’s flagship public beach projects. Led by Dubai Municipality, the 1,400-metre-long upgrade has reached more than 95 per cent completion and is slated to reopen in early February 2026.

This gallery captures Jumeirah Beach’s journey — from its humble coastal beginnings to its 2026 renaissance, reflecting Dubai’s ongoing commitment to world-class urban beachfront living.