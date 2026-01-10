GOLD/FOREX
Jumeirah Beach through the years: Progress to 2026 revamp

Dubai’s iconic public beach nears completion, set to reopen in February 2026

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Children swim at Jumeirah Beach in Dubai on June 24, 1989, capturing a carefree summer day along the city’s iconic shoreline.
Gulf News archives

Dubai: Jumeirah Beach has long been one of Dubai’s most iconic public spaces, tracing the emirate’s transformation from a quiet coastal hub to a world-class lifestyle and tourism destination. Stretching along the Arabian Gulf from the Burj Al Arab to Jumeirah Beach Residence, the white-sanded shoreline has played host to generations of sunseekers, families and global travellers.

Over the years, Jumeirah Beach evolved alongside Dubai’s rapid urbanisation — from early open beaches framed by classic hotels and local picnic spots to today’s vibrant waterfront dotted with dining, recreation, and iconic urban backdrops. The arrival of neighbouring attractions, such as Bluewaters Island, added fresh layers of leisure and entertainment to the beachfront experience.

Now, a major milestone is in sight with the redevelopment of Jumeirah Beach 1, one of the emirate’s flagship public beach projects. Led by Dubai Municipality, the 1,400-metre-long upgrade has reached more than 95 per cent completion and is slated to reopen in early February 2026.

This gallery captures Jumeirah Beach’s journey — from its humble coastal beginnings to its 2026 renaissance, reflecting Dubai’s ongoing commitment to world-class urban beachfront living.

Spectators line Jumeirah Beach in Dubai as crowds gather to watch a powerboat race during the 1990s.
Gulf News archives
A general view of Jumeirah Beach in Dubai on February 27, 1994, showing the shoreline before major waterfront development.
Gulf News archives
A view of Jumeirah Beach in Dubai in 1995,
Gulf News archives
Construction of the Burj Al Arab began in 1994, and after five years of meticulous engineering and design, the hotel was officially inaugurated on December 1, 1999.
Gulf News archives
An aerial view of the luxury Burj Al Arab (left) and Jumeirah Beach Hotel (right) along Dubai’s coastline on November 12, 1999
AFP
Crowds gather along Jumeirah Beach to watch spectacular fireworks at the Burj Al Arab during New Year 2012 celebrations in Dubai on January 1, 2012.
Gulf News archives
A major milestone is approaching with the transformation of Jumeirah Beach 1, one of Dubai’s flagship public beach destinations.
WAM
The Dubai Municipality-led redevelopment of the 1,400-metre stretch has crossed 95 per cent completion and is scheduled to reopen in early February 2026.
WAM
The project expands the beach area by 50 per cent, introducing modern recreational and sports facilities, shaded seating areas, children’s play zones, and improved swimming areas.
WAM
Visitors can also expect new beachfront cafés and kiosks, upgraded public facilities, and enhanced accessibility for people of determination.
WAM
Dedicated tracks for walking, jogging, and cycling run the length of the beach, encouraging an active outdoor lifestyle.
WAM
The upgraded destination will feature smart services, including public Wi-Fi, AI-enabled safety and monitoring systems, electric vehicle charging stations, and improved lighting. Aligned with Dubai’s Quality of Life 2033 and Urban Master Plan 2040, the redevelopment reflects the city’s commitment to creating inclusive, sustainable, and world-class public beachfront spaces.
WAM
