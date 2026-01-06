Dubai expands Jumeirah Beach 1 by 50% as project nears completion
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, reviewed the Jumeirah Beach 1 development project, led by Dubai Municipality.
As part of Dubai’s push to modernise public beach infrastructure, the project is now 95% complete, expanding the beach area by 50% and creating a contemporary, integrated space for residents and visitors.
Sheikh Hamdan emphasised that the project is aligned with the Quality of Life 2033 strategy and the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040, reflecting the emirate’s vision for sustainable, modern, and integrated public spaces.
The upgraded beach aims to enhance residents’ and visitors’ experiences, offering world-class facilities while reinforcing Dubai’s ambition for its beaches to be the best and most beautiful globally.
Once completed, Jumeirah Beach 1 will provide a modern, integrated beach environment with enhanced amenities, recreation areas, and scenic public spaces.
The project contributes to Dubai’s quality of life goals and reinforces the emirate’s reputation as a global hub for tourism and lifestyle excellence.
