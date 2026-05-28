He added, "And thanks to you all, our scale has gotten bigger, and actually we have to schedule 1.5yrs to create an album because so many ppl have to work with us. So it was a very difficult project to pull off. And if there was something that you felt was lacking, it may have been because we didn't have a clear strong leader. But that was the only way we could do it and I think it was something that was due to the situation."