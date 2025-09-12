BTS's RM turns 31: The poet, leader who taught millions the language of hope and self-love

What is it about this man that makes millions want to bare their souls to him?
And, in the most soulful way.
It’s why so many international fans secretly wish they could learn Korean — not just to understand, but to feel the essence of his words. Even Koreans say his letters are difficult to translate, worried that a single misplaced word might lose their poetry. RM’s meanings are deeply rooted in the language, its metaphors, its rhythms — perhaps best experienced as they are.
RM’s relationship with ARMY is one of the most treasured parts of BTS’s story. He is many things: the deadly spitfire rapper, the introspective artist, the man who disappears into art museums for hours, the leader who bears the weight of steering a group credited with “paving the way,” and yes — the raw, unfiltered human who might just want to spend a day catching crabs.
Across all these facets, one thing never changes: his ability to connect, heal, and comfort with words — even beyond music.
And yet, somehow, there’s always a hush after he speaks. A strange, shared silence that ripples across timelines, whether it’s after a Weverse Live, a heartfelt letter, or an emotional speech at a concert. You can almost hear the collective exhale.
What is it about this man that makes millions want to bare their souls to him?
RM doesn’t speak in grand, sweeping phrases or poetic antiquity. He talks simply — earnestly — to his fans, whether it’s through Lives, letters, or even at the United Nations.
Sometimes, he is painfully vulnerable, baring his wounds without flinching.
For instance, a letter he had written recently explaining to fans his exhaustion at the military, read, “And to this point, I myself have wandered far and wide in search of this feeling of security and peace/comfort. But I [now better understand] that people — not excluding myself, of course — often cannot help but [innately] desire a little bit of drama/thrill [in their lives]. It’s like an illness, feeling safe and comfortable for a moment, only to be shaken once again.” And, a staggering sense of introspection accompanying it, “After all, I am only 28 years old, and I still need quite a few years until I can become the strong person I have long worked towards becoming.”
Perhaps, this is why his fans rush to comfort him, just the way he does for them. In the past few years, ARMY has been well-aware of the criticism and trouble that RM had been facing, regarding the military service, as well as his own painful times during enlistment. The tweets from fans would read, “I wish I could him heal him the way he has healed me.”
RM has always encouraged fans to carve out their own path, even while living under the harsh glare of scrutiny himself.
“I think that there's no need to live your life based on the standards of others. Everyone says 'dream big,' but I don't think you have to live so fiercely like that all the time. Go live your life. You really don't know when and where your life might have a turning point so make sure to live (to see through them) and let's live life to the fullest.”
Throughout his 12 years as an idol, RM’s philosophy has stretched, molded into a rather clear realism; one that doesn’t espouse excessive sunshine and hope, but neither does it reside in cold cynicism. He finds a comforting path in between and doesn’t pin his hope on optimistic promises, rather, looks for ways to get a place where he can feel some peace.
Nevertheless, when it comes to finding hope and cheer for his fans, he doesn’t hold back and uses the best of his vocabulary. “Stars shine brightest when the night is darkest. If the stars are hidden, we'll let moonlight guide us. If even the moon is dark, let our faces be the light that helps us find our way,” as he had once said.
Fans write to him, pouring out their hearts, not because he has all the answers — but because he doesn’t pretend to. Listening to RM feels like sitting with a friend who truly hears you, heals you with words, and gently reminds you that life, even when heavy, is worth carrying.
Perhaps that’s why ARMY keeps coming back — not for answers, but for the rare feeling that someone, somewhere, truly understands.
