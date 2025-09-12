BTS's RM turns 31: The poet, leader who taught millions the language of hope and self-love

For instance, a letter he had written recently explaining to fans his exhaustion at the military, read, “And to this point, I myself have wandered far and wide in search of this feeling of security and peace/comfort. But I [now better understand] that people — not excluding myself, of course — often cannot help but [innately] desire a little bit of drama/thrill [in their lives]. It’s like an illness, feeling safe and comfortable for a moment, only to be shaken once again.” And, a staggering sense of introspection accompanying it, “After all, I am only 28 years old, and I still need quite a few years until I can become the strong person I have long worked towards becoming.”