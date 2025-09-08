Why BTS’s V is the sound of summer fading to fall: 5 songs to calm your soul in the evening

There’s a space between summer and the fall, where it’s not too warm, never cold and the skies aren’t greying yet and neither are the leaves falling. It’s quiet, just warm---the right amount of warmth where you can lie down and listen to songs. And that’s where BTS’s V, Kim Taehyung belongs. Ironically known as the Winter Bear and the soundtrack to Christmas, neither of which are wrong at all, his deep, languid vocals are always calm and reassuring.