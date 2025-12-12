5 K-Dramas where a second chance at love hurts the most: Lovestruck in the City to Uncontrollably Fond

A painful slow-burn of sorts, Lovestruck in The City, starring the brilliant Kim Ji-won and Ji Chang-wook, tell the story of a woman who escapes from her life filled with drudgery and betrayal for the summer of a lifetime. No, it's not what you think it is at first: Assuming a different identity and personality, she says 'yes' to life and begins a romantic relationship with another man, before disappearing from his life completely. Lost and torn, he looks for her again, only to realise she isn't the person that he thought she was. But life gives them a second chance. Not just at falling in love, but understanding themselves.