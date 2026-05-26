Shot as part of their ongoing world tour, the performance had all the drama: heavy fog, blood-red lighting, razor-sharp choreography, and camera-ready swagger, with each member getting his own close-up moment built for maximum impact. Even though the performance wasn’t filmed live inside the venue, it still landed like one, setting the tempo for the rest of the night before BTS later appeared in person to present Best Female R&B Artist to SZA, who visibly fan-girled as she accepted the award from them.