BTS has officially kicked off their Arirang world tour with a bang
‘We dreamed for days like these,’ a tweet reads.
After completing their mandatory military service, BTS have returned at full throttle. Far from slowing down, the group has maintained a relentless pace, releasing their chart-topping album ARIRANG, performing a landmark special on March 20, and now launching their ARIRANG World Tour at Goyang Stadium in the most cinematic way possible: In the rain.
It was raining, cats dogs and purple, but the seven remained undeterred and stormed through their performances, while also requesting ARMYs earnestly to stay warm. As any seasoned ARMY knows, nothing rattles Jimin more than someone catching a cold for them. Stay warm, folks!
Despite heavy rain, over 40,000 fans gathered to witness the 2.5-hour spectacle, while another 7 million viewers tuned in via global streaming platforms.
The performance featured a 23-song setlist, with all the hits like Dynamite and Butter with new tracks from their chart-topping album, ARIRANG. And moreover, there was also the little moments of sweet joy, watching I need You, and Fire, again, along with a buzzy version of Run BTS.
Member Jin expressed his gratitude on Weverse, sharing that performing as a full group again felt 'like home.'
Here are some of the best moments, as noted by Twitter.
This performance of FYA
Jungkook's vocals during FYA.
Run
BTS
Move left and right, run bulletproof, run, run you got to run! The chorus, the choreography, and the teamwork is almost hypnotic to watch.
Hooligan
Now, that's how you make an entrance.
The hidden track Come Over
The V-Min synchronisation to I Need U
V taking Swim a little too seriously
ARMY's singing ARIRANG together
And, that was just the first day. The tour is just beginning, with BTS to visit US, and later parts of Asia at the end of the year.