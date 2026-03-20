BTS’s Arirang album review: A raw, explosive and emotional comeback driven by grit and fire

The experience is a rush—an exhilarating one. If you listen in sequence, it begins with Body to Body, easing you in with a hypnotic, almost folkloric pull. But nothing quite prepares you for Hooligan, which has traces of RM's Right Place, Wrong Person. It bursts open with wild, almost chaotic laughter, driven by the rapline as RM takes the reins with gritty, textured vocals, while V is clear in the background. And then there’s Suga, back with the acidic, spitfire delivery ARMY has long missed. Even that laugh feels destined to become fandom lore. The track closes on RM’s ticking “clock, clock, clock,” like a warning you can’t quite shake off.