The new album has 14 tracks
The day has arrived. ARMY, you made it. For those who have waited for this day since that morbid Festa in 2022, the dream has come true. You watched BTS go on hiatus, military service, release solo albums and now....they're back with their new album, Arirang.
And Arirang, releases today.
What time will Arirang release?
Arirang will drop on on all musical platforms by 1pm KST, March 20, which means 8 am UAE time.
Where can you stream it?
You can stream on major platforms: Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and Amazon Music.
What is the Arirang Tracklist?
It's a 14-track journey. What’s really getting fans talking is the sheer star power behind the scenes—we’re talking collaborations with Tame Impala (Kevin Parker), Diplo, and Ryan Tedder.
Body to Body (Produced by Ryan Tedder & Diplo)
Hooligan (Produced by El Guincho)
Aliens (Produced by Mike WiLL Made-It)
FYA (Produced by JPEGMafia & Diplo)
2.0 (Produced by Mike WiLL Made-It)
No. 29 (Interlude)
SWIM (Title Track — Produced by Tyler Spry & Leclair)
Merry Go Round (Produced by Kevin Parker/Tame Impala)
NORMAL (Produced by Ryan Tedder)
Like Animals (Produced by Diplo)
they don't know 'bout us (Produced by Y2K)
One More Night (Produced by Diplo)
Please (Produced by Tyler Spry)
Into the Sun (Anthemic Closer)
We have already seen two teasers of their track, Swim, which, has led to an abundance of theories. One fan analysed that the teaser felt very RM, well, because it involved a museum and our leader loves a good museum visit. Others have concluded that it might have to do something with pirates. Many have returned to the comfort haven of the HYYH era: The storyline that truly changed ARMY's lives, because they never quite got the closure that they needed.
In the clip, we see a mystery woman staring down a massive, regal ship inside the Museu de Marinha (Navy Museum). Produced by heavy hitters Tyler Spry and Leclair, with our leader RM on the credits, the song is going to hit.
The theory room is in full chaos, and ARMY wouldn’t have it any other way. Ever since the upload dropped, fans have been spiralling (affectionately) into a sea of increasingly intricate theories, connecting dots at lightning speed. Some swear the ship’s structure echoes the scaffolding from the Hwayangyeonhwa Prologue video, hinting that the long-teased “Sea” might finally pull the timeline full circle. Others are leaning into a bold “Revolutionary Pirate” concept, reading the Navy Museum setting as a metaphor for Bangtan defying the industry’s currents—less castaways, more Pirate Kings.
Then there’s the mystery woman, who has sparked her own rabbit hole of interpretations: is she a poetic nod to Whalien 52 finally finding belonging, or a time-traveller quietly observing their legacy from the future? And just when it couldn’t get deeper, fans are unpacking the layered symbolism of “Arirang,” reimagining its themes of longing and journeying as something modern—Swim as the emotional crossing of vast oceans in search of home.