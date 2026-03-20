We have already seen two teasers of their track, Swim, which, has led to an abundance of theories. One fan analysed that the teaser felt very RM, well, because it involved a museum and our leader loves a good museum visit. Others have concluded that it might have to do something with pirates. Many have returned to the comfort haven of the HYYH era: The storyline that truly changed ARMY's lives, because they never quite got the closure that they needed.