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Hundreds of Charlie Chaplin lookalikes gather in Switzerland

The event was held at Chaplin’s World, a museum at Charlie Chaplin’s former home

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Some 429 people dressed as 'The Tramp' gather for a photograph in front of The Manoir de Ban, the final residence of English film director and actor Charlie Chaplin, during an event to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Chaplin's World museum in Corsier-sur-Vevey, western Switzerland.
Some 429 people dressed as 'The Tramp' gather for a photograph in front of The Manoir de Ban, the final residence of English film director and actor Charlie Chaplin, during an event to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Chaplin's World museum in Corsier-sur-Vevey, western Switzerland.
AFP

Dubai: More than 400 Charlie Chaplin lookalikes gathered in western Switzerland on Sunday to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Chaplin’s World, the museum located at the legendary filmmaker’s former home in Corsier-sur-Vevey.

A total of 429 participants of all ages arrived dressed as the iconic silent film star, sporting black bowler hats, toothbrush moustaches, dark suits and canes. Organisers hoped to break the world record for the largest gathering of Chaplin lookalikes, but the turnout fell short of the existing record of 662, set at the same venue in 2017.

Despite missing the record, the event was marked by a festive atmosphere. Under clear skies, participants assembled on the estate’s lawn to form a giant number 10 in honour of the museum’s milestone anniversary.

Chaplin spent the final 25 years of his life at the Manoir de Ban estate, where he lived with his wife Oona and their children until his death in 1977.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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