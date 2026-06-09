The event was held at Chaplin’s World, a museum at Charlie Chaplin’s former home
Dubai: More than 400 Charlie Chaplin lookalikes gathered in western Switzerland on Sunday to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Chaplin’s World, the museum located at the legendary filmmaker’s former home in Corsier-sur-Vevey.
A total of 429 participants of all ages arrived dressed as the iconic silent film star, sporting black bowler hats, toothbrush moustaches, dark suits and canes. Organisers hoped to break the world record for the largest gathering of Chaplin lookalikes, but the turnout fell short of the existing record of 662, set at the same venue in 2017.
Despite missing the record, the event was marked by a festive atmosphere. Under clear skies, participants assembled on the estate’s lawn to form a giant number 10 in honour of the museum’s milestone anniversary.
Chaplin spent the final 25 years of his life at the Manoir de Ban estate, where he lived with his wife Oona and their children until his death in 1977.