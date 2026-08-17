The English Premier League was once considered the gold standard for top leagues in world football. It still boasts of several big names – players and coaches alike – but the slow eroding of superstars moving to more lucrative options elsewhere in Europe, Asia and the USA seems to have robbed the once-premier league of its sheen.

For now at least, the Premier League might have to settle for having the greatest strength in depth, with the middle-level clubs having arguably never been better owing to the league's huge broadcasting deals.

The biggest signings so far have all been midfielders: Morgan Rogers to Chelsea for $156 million; Elliot Anderson to Man City for $155 million; Sandro Tonali to Tottenham for $133 million; and Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal for $100 million, according to the Associated Press.

And England is still in a league of its own when it comes to spending power and Premier League clubs' outlay on new players in this transfer window is approaching $3 billion already.

However, superstars like Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Vinícius Júnior, Lamine Yamal and even England's own two top players in Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham play in other countries. But having said that, all-time greats of this century – think Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho, Zinedine Zidane – never played in England, either.

As the non-stop roller coaster that is the Premier League begins in earnest Friday night when Arsenal host promoted Coventry, it begs the question: Is the biggest league in the world lacking the biggest players in the world?

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.