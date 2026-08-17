As the new season gets underway, most top stars are playing elsewhere
The English Premier League was once considered the gold standard for top leagues in world football. It still boasts of several big names – players and coaches alike – but the slow eroding of superstars moving to more lucrative options elsewhere in Europe, Asia and the USA seems to have robbed the once-premier league of its sheen.
Just the last four years have seen several superstars depart for greener pastures.
The Cristiano Ronaldo circus left town in 2022. Harry Kane moved away in 2023. Kevin De Bruyne departed in 2025. Mohamed Salah quit for Turkey this offseason. Rodri is set to leave these shores for Barcelona, too.
As the non-stop roller coaster that is the Premier League begins in earnest Friday night when Arsenal host promoted Coventry, it begs the question: Is the biggest league in the world lacking the biggest players in the world?
OK, Manchester City still have prolific striker Erling Haaland, whose brand has never been higher after wowing American fans during the World Cup.
However, superstars like Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Vinícius Júnior, Lamine Yamal and even England's own two top players in Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham play in other countries. But having said that, all-time greats of this century – think Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho, Zinedine Zidane – never played in England, either.
The big blockbuster deal of the offseason could have been Vinícius joining Arsenal, but he chose to stay at Real Madrid.
The Premier League has recently prided itself in having the world's top coaches, yet Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are no longer around.
But it’s not all gloom and doom either.
Marcus Rashford, the England winger, has rejoined Manchester United after a loan spell at Barcelona.
Frank Lampard, a Premier League great for Chelsea, is now manager of Coventry.
And England is still in a league of its own when it comes to spending power and Premier League clubs' outlay on new players in this transfer window is approaching $3 billion already.
The biggest signings so far have all been midfielders: Morgan Rogers to Chelsea for $156 million; Elliot Anderson to Man City for $155 million; Sandro Tonali to Tottenham for $133 million; and Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal for $100 million, according to the Associated Press.
Chelsea's net spend is almost $300 million as Xabi Alonso reshapes the squad. Tottenham have spent around $300 million on new players alone in a reversal in policy following back-to-back 17th-place finishes.
For now at least, the Premier League might have to settle for having the greatest strength in depth, with the middle-level clubs having arguably never been better owing to the league's huge broadcasting deals.