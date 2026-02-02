Transfer Deadline Day – All you need to know

The Bundesliga and Ligue 1 have also posted relatively low spending figures. As in 2025, Italy’s Serie A has been the most willing to invest, with spending nearing £150m. Yet the stark reality for the rest of Europe’s ‘big five’ leagues is that the Premier League is set to outspend all four of them combined, just as it did in the summer. In the 25/26 season so far, 10 Premier League clubs have broken their transfer record, while another eight have made their record sales.