Transfer Deadline Day – All you need to know

Here’s what you need to know as the January transfer window closes today
Transfer deadline day is here! Take a look at the latest news ahead of the final day of the window.
Premier League clubs have already spent way over £300 million and there’s a good chance that figure will increase by a large amount with a busy deadline day expected.
The transfer window for the Premier League closes at 23:00 GST on Monday, 2 February.
If clubs file a deal sheet before the deadline, they will be granted an extra two hours, until 01:00 GST, to finish all required paperwork.
Manchester City have been one of the busiest, bringing in Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth for about £62.5 million, while also adding Marc Guehi in a deal worth around £20 million. Tottenham Hotspur strengthened their squad with Conor Gallagher from Atlético Madrid for roughly £34–35 million, and Crystal Palace signed Brennan Johnson from Spurs for around £35 million. West Ham United and Aston Villa have also been busy, with multiple additions including loans and permanent deals, while other clubs have made smaller signings or loan moves as the window has progressed.
The standout transfer this January has been Semenyo’s switch from Bournemouth to Manchester City, which currently looks set to be the biggest fee of the window. Liverpool’s purchase of French defender Jeremy Jacquet on Sunday night pushes the Semenyo deal closest in terms of money paid, with the deal reported to be agreed at £60m.
Across Europe, this January window has largely mirrored last year’s pattern. La Liga has remained largely inactive, with Spanish top-flight clubs spending just £21.8m in January 2025, and this year’s window is on track to be even quieter.
The Bundesliga and Ligue 1 have also posted relatively low spending figures. As in 2025, Italy’s Serie A has been the most willing to invest, with spending nearing £150m. Yet the stark reality for the rest of Europe’s ‘big five’ leagues is that the Premier League is set to outspend all four of them combined, just as it did in the summer. In the 25/26 season so far, 10 Premier League clubs have broken their transfer record, while another eight have made their record sales.
Crystal Palace are very close to signing Jørgen Strand Larsen from Wolverhampton Wanderers, with multiple reputable sources reporting that a deal worth about £48 million has been agreed and he is expected to undergo a medical ahead of completing the move before the transfer deadline.
Larson would be replacement for Jean-Philippe Mateta, who looks set to leave Selhurst Park with a move to AC Milan close to completion. Palace have already left him out of their squad amid uncertainty over his future, and reports say Milan and Palace have agreed terms with Mateta set to undergo a medical and finalise the deal soon.
Arsenal are said to be negotiating a bold deadline-day deal to bring Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali to the club. The Premier League leaders have been pushed into the January transfer market after discovering that Mikel Merino is expected to miss a significant amount of time because of a foot injury.
Joshua Zirkzee is yet to feature under iterium head coach Mihael Carrick and looks out of favour at Old Trafford, Serie A clubs Napoli and Roma have both being linked with the forward.
Liverpool’s Andy Robertson has made it clear he wants more minutes, Spurs recently were in talks with the defender but the deal seemed to break through.
