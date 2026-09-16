Jude Bellingham shares Dubai memories with Burj Khalifa snap

The Real Madrid star showed a number of pictures from his last trip to Dubai
Dubai: Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has taken a trip down memory lane, sharing a collection of pictures from his previous visit to Dubai with his 56.2 million Instagram followers.
The England midfielder posted a carousel of images from his time in the city, with a picture of himself posing in front of the Burj Khalifa standing out as the highlight of the collection.
Bellingham also shared snaps from his time on Dubai's beaches and in the desert, while another picture captured a spectacular drone show during his visit.
The collection offered his huge global following a glimpse into his time in the emirate and showed some of the experiences he enjoyed away from the football pitch.
The throwback comes as Bellingham continues to enjoy an impressive period on the pitch, having made a strong start to the new season with Real Madrid.
The 23-year-old headed into the campaign following an incredible 2026 World Cup with England, where he played a key role in helping the Three Lions secure a third-place finish.
Bellingham scored seven goals during the tournament, making him England's leading scorer at a single World Cup.
His tally moved him beyond Gary Lineker's previous record of six goals, which the former England striker scored at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.