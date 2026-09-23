Bellingham’s funny reaction after receiving World Cup Bronze Boot

Dubai: Jude Bellingham has been handed a surprise reminder of his impressive FIFA World Cup campaign after receiving the Bronze Boot for finishing third in the tournament’s scoring charts.

The England midfielder scored seven goals during the tournament, finishing behind only Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe, who netted 10 times for France, and Lionel Messi, who scored eight for Argentina. FIFA officially confirmed Bellingham as the Bronze Boot winner following England’s run in North America.

The Real Madrid star was one of England’s standout performers throughout their campaign and emerged as the Three Lions’ leading scorer as they reached the semi-finals.

Bellingham opened his account during the group stage, scoring in England’s victory over Croatia before finding the net again against Panama as Thomas Tuchel’s side progressed through the group unbeaten.

However, it was during the knockout stages where the 23-year-old truly came to the fore.

Bellingham produced a starring display against Mexico in the last 16, scoring twice in just 98 seconds to help England progress with a convincing victory. He then followed that performance with another brace in the quarter-final against Norway, including the winner that sent England into the last four.

Although England’s hopes of reaching the final ended in the semi-finals, Bellingham still managed to add another goal to his tally in the bronze-medal match against France.

Coming off the bench, he scored a brilliant late solo effort to help England secure a dramatic 6-4 victory and claim third place, their best World Cup finish since 1966.

His seven goals also set a new record for the most goals scored by an England player at a major international tournament.

Despite his remarkable individual numbers, Bellingham appeared genuinely surprised by the recognition when he took to social media after receiving the Bronze Boot.

Sharing a picture of the award, the England international joked: “Bronze boot from the WC... Didn’t know it was a thing but thanks anyway.”

The award adds another individual accolade to what was a memorable tournament for Bellingham, who was also selected in FIFA’s World Cup Dream XI after his performances helped England secure their highest finish on foreign soil.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.