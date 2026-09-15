OREO goes nuts as its Pistash-YO lights up Burj Khalifa

The launch gives one of the region’s best-loved flavours a distinctly OREO twist.

Pistachio has long featured in traditional sweets across the Middle East and has found renewed popularity in everything from chocolate and desserts to drinks. OREO’s Pistash-YO now brings that familiar flavour into the biscuit aisle, offering consumers a fresh way to enjoy it.

“Innovation at OREO is about continuing to evolve with the tastes of our consumers while staying true to what they love about our brand,” said Mohamed Yousry, Senior Director of Marketing at Mondelēz International for the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan.

“We know our fans are always looking for new ways to enjoy OREO, and Pistash-YO gives us the opportunity to bring a flavour they already know and love into the OREO experience - made with real pistachio for an authentic taste that makes this OREO truly distinctive.”

The Burj Khalifa projection gave the launch a fittingly bold stage. For one night, two instantly recognisable icons came together to turn a new biscuit flavour into a citywide spectacle.