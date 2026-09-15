OREO goes nuts as its Pistash-YO lights up Burj Khalifa

OREO's new limited-edition cookie taps into the region's love for pistachios
Dubai’s skyline received a deliciously nutty makeover as OREO celebrated the launch of its new limited-edition pistachio cookie with a one-night-only projection on Burj Khalifa.
Last Saturday, the world-famous biscuit met the world’s tallest building in a playful Dubai moment that was impossible to miss. The spectacular activation brought OREO’s Now or Never campaign to life, introducing Pistash-YO, a new combination of the brand’s signature chocolate-flavoured biscuits and a cream made with real pistachios.
The launch gives one of the region’s best-loved flavours a distinctly OREO twist.
Pistachio has long featured in traditional sweets across the Middle East and has found renewed popularity in everything from chocolate and desserts to drinks. OREO’s Pistash-YO now brings that familiar flavour into the biscuit aisle, offering consumers a fresh way to enjoy it.
“Innovation at OREO is about continuing to evolve with the tastes of our consumers while staying true to what they love about our brand,” said Mohamed Yousry, Senior Director of Marketing at Mondelēz International for the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan.
“We know our fans are always looking for new ways to enjoy OREO, and Pistash-YO gives us the opportunity to bring a flavour they already know and love into the OREO experience - made with real pistachio for an authentic taste that makes this OREO truly distinctive.”
The Burj Khalifa projection gave the launch a fittingly bold stage. For one night, two instantly recognisable icons came together to turn a new biscuit flavour into a citywide spectacle.
Pistash-YO is a limited-edition release, which means curious OREO fans will have only a short window in which to find it, twist it, taste it and decide whether pistachio belongs in their favourite OREO ritual.
“Limited-edition flavours allow us to respond to changing tastes, explore new flavour combinations and give fans more ways to enjoy the iconic OREO experience,” explained Yousry. “They also create a sense of excitement and discovery around the brand, inviting consumers to experience something new for a limited time.”
Pistash-YO balances that novelty with familiarity: the classic chocolate-flavoured OREO biscuits remain, but the traditional cream filling has taken a distinctly nutty turn.
After lighting up the Burj Khalifa, the newest member of the OREO family is ready for its next appearance in shopping baskets across the region. The only question is whether consumers will get their hands on it before it disappears.
Because when it comes to Pistash-YO, it really is now or never.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.