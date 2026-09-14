You may explore the island by road or take the Palm monorail along its trunk. For a bird’s-eye view, head to The View at The Palm, the observation deck with 360-degree panoramic views of the island as well as Dubai’s skyline. You may also take a boat or yacht trip around the Palm for a different perspective from the water. For an adrenaline filled experience, take a tandem skydive over the Palm and take in its spectacular beauty.