From quintessential to hidden escapes, things to see and do
As the peak summer heat slowly relents, offering a sigh of relief and hinting at cooler days ahead, the UAE gradually slips into a different rhythm. The pace of life picks up, cities regain their familiar energy, while the country feels more inviting to visitors from across the globe.
For first time visitors, the cooler season is an ideal time to explore the UAE. Spread across seven emirates, the country offers more than one trip can cover, but if you have a week or so, these 10 places and experiences deserve a spot on your list.
For a first-time visitor, Burj Khalifa is quintessential Dubai. The landmark that has come to define the city’s soaring skyline and ambition.
If you are arriving through Dubai International Airport, consider taking the route along Sheikh Zayed Road towards Downtown Dubai for an introduction to the emirate’s iconic skyline. As you make your way into the city, a forest of skyscrapers unfolds around you, with the distinctive Museum of the Future standing out along the way before Burj Khalifa eventually emerges.
Once in Downtown, the experience extends beyond the world’s tallest building. Explore the vast Dubai Mall, take in the panoramic views from the Burj Khalifa’s observation decks and stroll through the surrounding streets, where the scale and energy of modern Dubai are on full display.
Getting there: From Dubai International Airport, Downtown Dubai is easily accessible by road or by Metro. The Red Line runs directly from Airport Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 to Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Station.
While Dubai’s skyline reflects its modern ambition, there are places that offer a glimpse into the city’s historic roots and traditions.
Begin at Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, wandering through its winding lanes and traditional wind-tower houses. Explore the courtyards, museums, and galleries among the traditional style buildings before making your way towards Dubai Creek, where the lanes open out to views of the bustling waterfront.
Hop aboard a traditional abra (boat) and feel the breeze as it gently carries you across the Creek to Deira.
On the Deira side, follow the aromas into the spice souk, where colourful mounds of saffron, herbs and spices line the stalls. Nearby, perfume shops offer the rich scents of oud and bakhoor, while the gold souk dazzles with glittering displays of jewellery.
After immersing yourself in the sights, scents and traditions of the souks, take an abra across the Creek once more, heading back towards Bur Dubai and Al Seef. Stroll along the promenade and explore its heritage-inspired architecture and shops.
Getting there: If you’re travelling by Metro, take the Green Line to Sharaf DG Metro Station, with Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood just a 5 - 10 minutes’ walk away. From Al Fahidi, Dubai Creek is within walking distance, while the Deira souks are a short abra ride across the Creek. Al Seef is around a 10 minutes’ walk from Al Fahidi.
Stretching out into the sea, Palm Jumeirah is a striking symbol of Dubai’s creativity, ambition, and flair for the extraordinary. The iconic man-made island has become one of the city’s most recognisable landmarks, instantly associated with Dubai.
You may explore the island by road or take the Palm monorail along its trunk. For a bird’s-eye view, head to The View at The Palm, the observation deck with 360-degree panoramic views of the island as well as Dubai’s skyline. You may also take a boat or yacht trip around the Palm for a different perspective from the water. For an adrenaline filled experience, take a tandem skydive over the Palm and take in its spectacular beauty.
Getting there: You can reach Palm Jumeirah by car, taxi, or public transport. If travelling by Metro, you may take the Red Line to Sobha Realty Station, change to the Dubai Tram and get off at Palm Jumeirah Tram Station. From there, it’s a few minutes’ walk to Palm Gateway, where you can board the Palm Monorail.
With its gleaming white marble domes, towering minarets and detailed Islamic architectural features, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is one of Abu Dhabi’s most striking landmarks.
You can stroll through its vast courtyard, taking in the colourful marble mosaics and the beauty of the surrounding architecture, before stepping inside to admire the prayer halls and ornate chandeliers. The white marble pillars are topped with golden-coloured palm fronds, while the reflecting pools surrounding the mosque further enhance its grandeur.
The mosque takes on a different beauty after sunset, when its lighting illuminates the white marble and reflects across the surrounding pools, creating a serene night-time spectacle.
Getting there: From central Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is around 20 minutes’ drive.
Amid Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s many sights and attractions, Qasar Al Watan offers a glimpse into the UAE’s world of diplomacy, set against striking architecture and grand interiors.
Walk through the Presidential Palace’s grand halls and official spaces, where important gatherings, visits by foreign dignitaries and official banquets take place. At the Presidential Gifts Hall, you can see also see the diplomatic gifts presented to the UAE from around the world, including samurai armour from Japan, an intricately designed carpet from Turkmenistan, a traditional rifle from Kuwait, and a Holy Quran swathed in a black covering with gold embroidery from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The House of Knowledge offers another remarkable space, celebrating the UAE’S contributions to knowledge and culture.
From its soaring domes to ornate interiors, the palace is a spectacle. As night falls, stay for Palace in Motion, a light and sound show that illuminates the palace facade and tells the story of the UAE’s past, present and future.
Getting there: Qasr Al Watan is about a 20 minutes’ drive from Abu Dhabi city.
If you are looking into add some thrills and adventure into your UAE trip, Yas Island is a destination worth exploring. It brings some of the biggest attractions together in one place. Explore the rides and attractions at Ferrari World, dive into the water adventures at Yas Waterworld or step into the world of Warner Bros and enjoy immersive rides and meet some of your favourite characters.
With a mix of thrills, adventure and entertainment, Yas Island is worth setting aside a day for.
Getting there: Yas Island is around 30 - 40 minutes by car from Abu Dhabi city and around 15 minutes from Zayed International Airport and about 2 hours from Dubai International Airport.
As the sun begins to set, Al Majaz Waterfront offers a lovely place to take in Sharjah’s skyline and enjoy the water. You can take a boat ride, dine at restaurants overlooking the waterfront or simply sit back and watch the evening unfold.
A walk to nearby Al Noor Island brings together lush gardens, art installations, and the Butterfly House, where you can see hundreds of colourful butterflies from more than 20 species. The island’s distinctive architecture and creative spaces add another dimension to Sharjah’s cultural landscape.
Getting there: Both are in central Sharjah and can be reached easily by car or taxi.
Head to Khor Kalba for a refreshing change of scenery. You can take an outdoor tour of the mangroves or paddle through the area by kayak. As you glide between the trees, keep an eye out for the rare Arabian collared kingfisher and other wildlife. The mangrove trees, some reaching up to 8 metres, provide habitat for a variety of coastal birds, while green turtles, crabs and fish can also be found in these protected waters.
The lush surroundings offer a chance to slow down and enjoy the UAE’s natural beauty.
Getting there: Khor Kalba is about 120 km from Sharjah and is best reached by car.
Food can be one of the most inviting ways to experience a culture. At the Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding in Dubai’s Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, you can book a traditional cuisine while learning about their local customs and traditions. Seated with Emirati hosts, you can ask questions, hear stories and discover the meaning behind some of the country’s tradition making the meal as much about connection as it is about cuisine.
When the city begins to fade behind you, settle into a desert retreat for a night among the dunes. With a range of desert stays offering different styles of accommodation and activities, you can settle into a traditional Majlis setting, enjoy local hospitality and some places also gives you the chance to hold a falcon and learn about its place in Emirati heritage. As the sun sets over the dunes, the desert takes on a different character, with the changing light giving way to a sky filled with stars. Staying overnight offers a chance to experience the landscape at a slower pace, away from the energy of the city.
From soaring city landmarks and striking architecture to mountains, mangroves, desert landscapes and immersive cultural experiences, the UAE offers far more than a single way to see the country. Take it all in and leave with memories of a destination as diverse as it is unforgettable.
— The writer is an intern at Gulf News