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Dubai records Dh1.2 billion in villa deals in Burj Khalifa area

Record villa sale reaches Dh725m, while a second property is mortgaged for Dh471.3m

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The sale involved a villa covering about 379,000 square feet, putting the transaction at an average of Dh1,914 per square foot.
The sale involved a villa covering about 379,000 square feet, putting the transaction at an average of Dh1,914 per square foot.
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Dubai: Dubai’s property market opened Friday with two large villa transactions in the Burj Khalifa area worth a combined Dh1.2 billion, including a sale valued at Dh725 million.

According to data from the Dubai REST app, the sale involved a villa covering about 379,000 square feet, putting the transaction at an average of Dh1,914 per square foot.

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A second villa in the same area was mortgaged for Dh471.3 million. The property also covered about 379,000 square feet, with the mortgage equivalent to about Dh1,244 per square foot.

Together, the two deals accounted for some of the largest transactions recorded at the start of Friday’s trading.

Dubai property sales reached Dh1.3 billion across 185 transactions in early trading, while mortgage deals totalled Dh684 million from 44 transactions.

Gift transactions were valued at Dh17 million across 13 deals.

The transactions add to a steady flow of high-value property activity in Dubai, where luxury homes and large residential plots continue to account for some of the market’s biggest individual deals.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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