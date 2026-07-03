Four land plots in City of Arabia were sold for a combined Dh808 million
Dubai: Dubai's property market opened trading on Friday with transactions worth nearly Dh900 million, driven by the sale of four land plots and a luxury villa, highlighting continued demand for premium real estate.
According to the Dubai REST app, four land plots in City of Arabia were sold for a combined Dh808 million. The plots cover a total area of 1.87 million square feet, with an average sale price of Dh432 per square foot.
In a separate high-value transaction, a luxury villa in the Passo by Beyond development on Palm Jumeirah changed hands for Dh90 million. The waterfront property covers 12,400 square feet, achieving an average price of Dh7,265 per square foot.