The record-breaking mortgage deal underscores sustained momentum in Dubai real estate
Dubai: In the opening session of trading on Wednesday, Dubai’s real-estate market recorded its largest mortgage transaction in history, with two expansive land parcels mortgaged for Dh11.1 billion.
According to data from the Dubai REST platform, the two contiguous plots are located in the prestigious Dubai Waterfront area and together cover some 24.3 million square feet. The average mortgage rate worked out to about Dh456.6 per square foot, underlining strong investor confidence in prime development land in the emirate.
Market analysts say this record-breaking mortgage deal highlights the continued momentum in Dubai’s property sector, as demand remains robust for high-value land and waterfront locations. Specialists attribute the rising activity to sustained foreign investment interest, attractive financing terms and long-term optimism about infrastructure-led growth across the city’s major new districts.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox