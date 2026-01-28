GOLD/FOREX
Dubai records largest mortgage deal ever as waterfront land secures Dh11.1 billion

The record-breaking mortgage deal underscores sustained momentum in Dubai real estate

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
The two contiguous plots are located in the prestigious Dubai Waterfront area and together cover some 24.3 million square feet.
Gulf News archvies

Dubai: In the opening session of trading on Wednesday, Dubai’s real-estate market recorded its largest mortgage transaction in history, with two expansive land parcels mortgaged for Dh11.1 billion.

According to data from the Dubai REST platform, the two contiguous plots are located in the prestigious Dubai Waterfront area and together cover some 24.3 million square feet. The average mortgage rate worked out to about Dh456.6 per square foot, underlining strong investor confidence in prime development land in the emirate.

Market analysts say this record-breaking mortgage deal highlights the continued momentum in Dubai’s property sector, as demand remains robust for high-value land and waterfront locations. Specialists attribute the rising activity to sustained foreign investment interest, attractive financing terms and long-term optimism about infrastructure-led growth across the city’s major new districts.

 

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Related Topics:
Dubai

